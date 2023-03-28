Shirley Ann Hess Friedly’s Newly Released "A Day in the Life of Muffin" is a Delightful True Story of a Beloved Cat
“A Day in the Life of Muffin,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Shirley Ann Hess Friedly, is a vibrant story of a special pet that brings joy and entertainment to all who meet him.
Huntsville, MO, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Day in the Life of Muffin”: a fun and lighthearted reading experience for young readers. “A Day in the Life of Muffin” is the creation of published author Shirley Ann Hess Friedly, a proud wife, mother, and grandmother who is a lifelong resident of Missouri.
Friedly shares, “Find out what Muffin has been up to since he has grown from a tiny kitten to a ten-pound cat. This is the second book in the fun and exciting series, Mommy and Me. It is a true story that children of all ages will enjoy. Muffin is very smart and very funny. He is a unique cat who will keep you laughing and wondering what he is up to next. There’s never a dull moment when Muffin is around.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Shirley Ann Hess Friedly’s new book explores the world of Muffin as he adventures around the family farm.
Friedly shares in hopes of presenting readers with a fun reading experience and to celebrate the life of a wonderful pet.
Consumers can purchase “A Day in the Life of Muffin” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Day in the Life of Muffin,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
