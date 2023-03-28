Dr. Ethel Madison Van Buren’s Newly Released "Reclaiming My Hope" is a Poignant Retelling of a Shocking Day in American History
“Reclaiming My Hope: Surviving Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Bombing in 1963, a Day That Shamed the Nation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ethel Madison Van Buren, is a potent memoir that brings the author’s experiences with racism and discrimination to light as she reflects on the challenging experiences that shaped a life of determination and hope for the future.
Smyrna, GA, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Reclaiming My Hope: Surviving Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Bombing in 1963, a Day That Shamed the Nation”: a powerful window into the challenges of the Jim Crow era. “Reclaiming My Hope: Surviving Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Bombing in 1963, a Day That Shamed the Nation” is the creation of published author Dr. Ethel Madison Van Buren, a retired educator born in Birmingham, Alabama, and now residing in Metro Atlanta, Georgia. She has a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and master’s degree in guidance and counseling from Tennessee State University, Nashville, Tennessee, and a doctorate of education in instructional leadership from Argosy University. As an educator, she held several administrative positions at the higher education level at Tennessee State University and Miles College and served as a high school and junior college mathematics instructor.
Dr. Van Buren shares, “I wrote this book, through my own voice, about my life experiences during the Jim Crow era, when the concept of 'separate but equal' permeated the entire Southland of our nation, and the impact it made on my heart, mind, and soul.
“In this memoir, I give my description of how the ugly truths about segregation and discrimination during the early ’50s and late ’60s until the present day impacted my life. I describe how the unforgettable day that shamed the nation unfolded before my very eyes, and I include my accounts of unforgettable events leading up to that day and the aftermath. The remainder of the book gives my personal reflections about hope for justice, peace, healing, and reconciliation. My words on the pages within are honest and straightforward. I utilized the wisdom and the knowledge that I learned during my journey through life to convey my true feelings. Being able to tell my story has helped me to move peacefully beyond the painful memories of the darkness of the past into the light of change. I have learned how to fuel my thoughts with positive possibilities because divine order prevails in my mind and my life. And I do believe that God is the source of all prosperity, and I give thanks in advance knowing that my highest good is unfolding now. I have moved beyond the mindset of powerlessness to seeing life through forgiving eyes. Yet the memories of the ugly events of the past, I will never forget. Because on an underlying level, racism still plagues our society.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Ethel Madison Van Buren’s new book offers a powerful sense of empowerment and encouragement when facing the current challenges to equality.
Consumers can purchase “Reclaiming My Hope: Surviving Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Bombing in 1963, a Day That Shamed the Nation” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Reclaiming My Hope: Surviving Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Bombing in 1963, a Day That Shamed the Nation,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
