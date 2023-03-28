Dr. Ethel Madison Van Buren’s Newly Released "Reclaiming My Hope" is a Poignant Retelling of a Shocking Day in American History

“Reclaiming My Hope: Surviving Birmingham’s Sixteenth Street Baptist Church Bombing in 1963, a Day That Shamed the Nation,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Dr. Ethel Madison Van Buren, is a potent memoir that brings the author’s experiences with racism and discrimination to light as she reflects on the challenging experiences that shaped a life of determination and hope for the future.