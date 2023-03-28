Marian Elliott’s Newly Released “The Secret Of Life” is a Charming Children’s Narrative That Offers Important Lessons of Life and Faith
“The Secret Of Life,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marian Elliott, is a fun teaching narrative that will aid parents, guardians, and educators in helping young readers learn key values for a life of fulfilling faith.
Kenner, LA, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “The Secret Of Life”: a delightful and vibrant opportunity to discuss what is truly important with young readers. “The Secret Of Life” is the creation of published author Marian Elliott, a dedicated wife and mother.
Elliott shares, “Join Mayla on her adventure as she embarks on a spiritual quest. With every encounter, she learns a little more from each friend she meets to find the secret of life. This fun, meaningful story for all to enjoy holds a series of surprises and invaluable lessons learned in life and faith.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marian Elliott’s new book will open communication between adults and children as valuable lessons of faith are discovered during an eventful day in Mayla’s life.
Elliott blends an imaginative tale with truly important lessons within the pages of her flagship publication. Readers will discover a fun and fulfilling message.
Consumers can purchase “The Secret Of Life” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “The Secret Of Life”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
