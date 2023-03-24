Kortesis Bharti Management Group Purchase David B. Reath, MD, PLLC in Knoxville, Tennessee

Kortesis Bharti Management Group Purchase David B. Reath, MD, PLLC in Knoxville, Tennessee. Newly re-named, HKB Knoxville, P.A. will serve as an expansion of the H/K/B Cosmetic Surgery brand, allowing for further impact in the aesthetic space. The H/K/B brand will provide on-site support and guidance, enhancing the practice’s ability provide its patients ideal aesthetic results while having an amazing experience.