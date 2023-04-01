Extremis Publishing Becomes Partner Member of Jeeni
Scottish Publishing House Joins Forces with International Ethical Streaming Audio Platform to Produce Exclusive Content
Stirling, United Kingdom, April 01, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Extremis Publishing, an independent publishing house based in Stirling, has launched a new line of spoken word features which can be accessed free of charge exclusively on international streaming audio provider Jeeni. Extremis Publishing specialises in arts, media and culture non-fiction, and has produced titles on subjects as diverse as travel, popular culture and history since the company was founded. Now, with a line of audiobooks and exclusive features, they hope to broaden accessibility for their readers and listeners.
The company already produces two monthly podcasts: “The Extremis Publishing Podcast” which features authors and other people involved with the literary world, cultural arts and tourism, and “Traditionally Speaking” - a mid-monthly discussion show produced in collaboration with America’s North Pole Press. However, with a move into spoken word productions they now plan to provide original content which will reach a whole new audience.
“We are delighted to be working with Jeeni,” says Dr Tom Christie, one of the directors of Extremis Publishing. “They have formed a truly unique platform for new content which acknowledges the importance of showcasing creative voices across all genres. We can’t wait to add more material to our growing library of content on their site.”
Jeeni was founded in 2018 by its chairman Mel Croucher, who established Britain’s first dedicated software house in the 1970s, and CEO Dr Shena Mitchell, a highly experienced academic and business professional. Based in the UK and USA, the business has created a multi-channel platform for original entertainment on demand which forms a direct service between creatives and the global audience. Jeeni gives creatives, independent artists and performers a showcase for their talent and services, allowing them to keep 100% of everything they make. The company empowers its audience and rewards them every step of the way, promising to treat their members ethically, fairly, honestly and with respect.
“Jeeni is a perfect fit for our spoken word content,” says Julie Christie, another of Extremis Publishing’s directors. “We knew from the number of enquiries from readers with visual impairments that there was a growing need to adapt our content for an audio platform, and Jeeni gives us an ideal way of reaching book lovers all across the world, where our audio content can be accessed at no cost.”
Extremis Publishing’s range of spoken word material was supported by a Go Digital grant which was awarded by Publishing Scotland, the main trade association for the publishing industry in Scotland.
To access Extremis Publishing’s range of exclusive audio material on Jeeni, please visit their website at https://www.extremispublishing.com/audiobooks.html. Jeeni is currently encouraging new investors to join them on their journey to spread original audio content across the world. For more information, check out their latest funding campaign at: https://www.crowdcube.com/companies/jeeni-1/pitches/by95Wb
The company already produces two monthly podcasts: “The Extremis Publishing Podcast” which features authors and other people involved with the literary world, cultural arts and tourism, and “Traditionally Speaking” - a mid-monthly discussion show produced in collaboration with America’s North Pole Press. However, with a move into spoken word productions they now plan to provide original content which will reach a whole new audience.
“We are delighted to be working with Jeeni,” says Dr Tom Christie, one of the directors of Extremis Publishing. “They have formed a truly unique platform for new content which acknowledges the importance of showcasing creative voices across all genres. We can’t wait to add more material to our growing library of content on their site.”
Jeeni was founded in 2018 by its chairman Mel Croucher, who established Britain’s first dedicated software house in the 1970s, and CEO Dr Shena Mitchell, a highly experienced academic and business professional. Based in the UK and USA, the business has created a multi-channel platform for original entertainment on demand which forms a direct service between creatives and the global audience. Jeeni gives creatives, independent artists and performers a showcase for their talent and services, allowing them to keep 100% of everything they make. The company empowers its audience and rewards them every step of the way, promising to treat their members ethically, fairly, honestly and with respect.
“Jeeni is a perfect fit for our spoken word content,” says Julie Christie, another of Extremis Publishing’s directors. “We knew from the number of enquiries from readers with visual impairments that there was a growing need to adapt our content for an audio platform, and Jeeni gives us an ideal way of reaching book lovers all across the world, where our audio content can be accessed at no cost.”
Extremis Publishing’s range of spoken word material was supported by a Go Digital grant which was awarded by Publishing Scotland, the main trade association for the publishing industry in Scotland.
To access Extremis Publishing’s range of exclusive audio material on Jeeni, please visit their website at https://www.extremispublishing.com/audiobooks.html. Jeeni is currently encouraging new investors to join them on their journey to spread original audio content across the world. For more information, check out their latest funding campaign at: https://www.crowdcube.com/companies/jeeni-1/pitches/by95Wb
Contact
Extremis Publishing Ltd.Contact
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Julie Christie
+44 7519 967499
https://www.extremispublishing.com
Categories