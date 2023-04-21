Procure Technology: One-Stop Shop for Business, Commercial, and Industrial Supplies Goes Live
Procure Technology, the one-stop shop for business, commercial, and industrial supplies, streamlining procurement with online ordering and quotations, approval hierarchies, and spending control.
Lahore, Pakistan, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Procure Technology, a B2B marketplace for centralized procurement of business, commercial, and industrial products, today announced the launch of its platform with over 100 companies who have been test-driving the platform while it was going through different stages of development and market validation. Procure Technology simplifies and streamlines procurement for businesses of all sizes.
The Procure platform offers a one-stop shop for a wide range of office supplies, commercial, and industrial supplies, including but not limited to stationery, computing equipment, electrical, safety and PPE, lighting, tool, and machinery. By delivering these essentials directly to businesses, Procure eliminates the need to search for the right products and vendors while navigating pricing, cash payments, informal invoices, and withholding tax compliance issues.
The Procure platform also centralizes and streamlines procurement across all locations nationwide, offering online ordering and quotation requests, approval hierarchies, reporting, and analytics. This powerful tool gives businesses valuable insights into their spending habits by visualizing expenditures in each product category. Procure enables organizations to set limits and define rules to prevent overspending at individual locations.
“We are excited to launch our platform to help businesses simplify their procurement process,” said Sonia Tahir, Head of Communications of Procure Technology. “Our platform offers a one-stop shop for your office supply needs, making ordering, managing, and tracking your spending easy.”
About Procure Technology:
Procure Technology provides business, commercial, and industrial supplies and equipment. Its innovative software platform and comprehensive product offerings enable organizations to simplify operations, improve efficiency, become tax compliant, and focus on growth. Procure Technology is committed to delivering exceptional value and outstanding customer service.
To learn more about Procure Technology or to sign up for free, please visit https://procure.biz.
Contact
Sonia Tahir
+92-304-1110223
https://procure.biz
