Bring Your Smartphone to Landmark Film Festival in San Diego
International Mobile Film Festival presents its 12th edition for films shot with mobile phones.
San Diego, CA, April 21, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Grab your phone and get going. The International Mobile Film Festival is coming to San Diego, and it wants you to be a part of it. Bring your smartphone camera.
In 2009, this festival was launched by S. Botello Productions™ (2006) for films shot with only mobile phone cameras. It was the first of its kind—and it continues to be one of the most popular festivals in the world. This year promises to be even better than last year, with more attending filmmakers, feature length and short films, and a new smartphone photo contest in competition.
IMFF is the industry event for mobile smartphone filmmakers.
"We are devoted to promoting a sincere, progressive, and stand-out community by encouraging everyone around the world, of any age, to use their smartphone camera to tell good stories and make films," said Botello. In 2009, founder Susy Botello created the festival as the centerpiece of an organic strategy to expand and support mobile filmmaking as a distinctive art form worldwide.
The festival also hosts a separate session for novice and youth filmmakers named “The Rookie Award.”
"The 12th annual edition brings together the global mobile filmmaking community for an incredible three-day event that features screenings, workshops, Q and A panels, a fun and exciting red carpet show featuring filmmakers with cosplay group Science Fiction Coalition and Dude Vader. There's something for everyone at IMFF, including filmmakers from all over the world who share their work and network with each other.
“San Diego has a hidden gem with the International Mobile Film Festival. Founder, Susy Botello has created not just a niche but a standard for other festivals to follow. Thank you [sic] choosing my short film and I hope to return in the future.” - Niles Larson, IMFF 2022.
This year's event will take place April 28-30 at the Marina Village Conference Center by Mission Bay in San Diego, California.
Details: internationalmobilefilmfestival.com/ff
Sponsors: FilmConvert | Moondog Labs | Swords & Circuitry Studios | Engraving Pros | Hall H Show Podcast | Science Fiction Coalition | ProductionHUB | A Pawsability 4 Veterans
About S. Botello Productions™
S. Botello Productions™ (SBP) was founded by Susy Botello in 2006 in the county of San Diego. Susy Botello hosts the SBP Podcast Mobile Filmmaking (2017).
Susy Botello
619-732-6624
http://internationalmobilefilmfestival.com
Twitter: @SusyBotello
