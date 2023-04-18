Retirement Investments Aligned with Riskalyze Platform
Intellicapital Advisors LLC implements Riskalyze for retirement investments, using Nobel Prize-winning framework to quantify risk.
Ponte Vedra, FL, April 18, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Intellicapital Advisors LLC, a Wealth Management Company founded by Michael and Jennifer McAlpin in 2021, has announced its latest move towards ensuring client success by implementing Riskalyze - the first-ever risk alignment platform in the world. This move shows its commitment to helping clients achieve their retirement goals by making wise investments.
Riskalyze is based on a Nobel Prize-winning framework and enables the quantification of the semantics of the financial advice industry. It replaces confusing and subjective terms like "moderately conservative" and "moderately aggressive" with the Risk Number® - a number between 1 and 99 that pinpoints a client's exact comfort zone for downside risk and potential upside gain with a 95% Probability Range. Advisors then build an investment portfolio that matches the client's Risk Number and charts a clearly defined path to achieving the client's goals.
For two consecutive years, Riskalyze has been named one of the world's ten most innovative companies in finance by Fast Company Magazine, and it has appeared twice on the Forbes FinTech50 list. The tool has been developed to pinpoint the exact amount of risk investors want, the risk they currently have in their portfolio, and the amount of risk that needs to be taken for them to achieve their goals mathematically.
The founder of Intellicapital Advisors LLC, Michael McAlpin, stated that "Using a tool like Riskalyze, we get to work with clients who genuinely are able to sleep better at night knowing that we have their best interests at heart." By implementing Riskalyze, Intellicapital Advisors LLC is providing its clients with a sophisticated tool that enables them to make informed investment decisions based on their risk tolerance and investment goals. Successful long-term financial outcomes are built by investors making one good short-term decision at a time, and that only happens when great advisors equip them to do so.
About Intellicapital Advisors LLC
Intellicapital Advisors LLC is dedicated to helping clients achieve their retirement needs by offering expert financial planning, advice, and investment management services. With the implementation of Riskalyze, the company is taking its services to the next level, enabling clients to make informed decisions and build a solid investment portfolio. The company offers a range of account options, including online trading, annuities, IRAs, brokerage, and mutual funds. Pricing is competitive, with competitive fees, no commission, and expenses. With a focus on helping clients invest wisely, Intellicapital Advisors LLC is committed to providing personalized service that takes into account individual needs, emotions, and net worth. To learn more about Intellicapital Advisors LLC and its services, visit intellicapital.com
About Riskalyze
Riskalyze is the company that invented the Risk Number®, which powers the world’s first Risk Alignment Platform and was built on top of a Nobel Prize-winning academic framework. Advisors, broker-dealers, RIAs and asset managers use the Riskalyze platform to create alignment between clients and portfolios, leverage sophisticated analytics to increase the quality of their advice, automate trading and client account management, and access world-class models and research in the Riskalyze Partner Store — all with the mission of empowering the world to invest fearlessly. To learn more, visit riskalyze.com.
Contact
Intellicapital Advisors LLCContact
Michael McAlpin
866-639-5001
https://intellicapital.com
