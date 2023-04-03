Star 94.5 Presented an Encore Performance of Playwrights’ Round Table’s Black and Blue and Red
Orlando, FL, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Star 94.5 hosted an encore performance of Playwrights' Round Table’s Black and Blue and Red short play, originally presented during their Black History Month Showcase.
The performance took place during the Police and Community event, hosted by DJ Monica May, and can still be streamed online.
Black and Blue and Red tells a powerful and relevant family story between a father and son performed by Gabriel Gordon and Jaylin Web. The show is written by Monique Herbert and Directed by J. Anthony D’Aguiar.
“Black and Blue and Red is crucial to audiences because it’s a much-needed conversation between a father and his son.” -Jaylin Webb, Actor
Playwrights’ Round Table is Orlando’s oldest theater producing a full season of original plays. From page to stage, they support the development and artistic growth of area playwrights and introduce local audiences to new voices of the American stage.
All shows are produced in partnership with local directors, actors, and theater artists.
To catch the encore performance of Black and Blue and Red, stream it online at star945.com.
Contact
Playwrights' Round TableContact
Charles Dent
407-761-2683
theprt.com
