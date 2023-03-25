Silent Breach Expands Ransomware Prevention Services
New York, NY, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Silent Breach today announced that it has expanded its ransomware prevention and detection services, helping organizations develop resilient malware-resistant operations.
“It’s no secret that ransomware remains a number one concern for security leaders around the world,” said Marc Castejon, CEO of Silent Breach. “Unfortunately, hackers have proven persistent and evasive in their attacks, with ransomware affecting nearly 70% of organizations over the last 5 years. At Silent Breach, we’ve made it our mission to stay two steps ahead of cyber criminals, and today we’re proud to release a comprehensive line of anti-ransomware services so that every company can have access to the resources they need to stay protected.”
Silent Breach now offers comprehensive coverage across the following four segments: Ransomware Readiness, Ransomware Penetration Testing, External Threat Intelligence, and Managed Detection & Response. Furthermore, due to the severity and pervasiveness of ransomware threats, Silent Breach has recommitted to providing ultra-tailored packages along with agile timelines to ensure that companies can get the exact help they need, as soon as they need it.
“We’re excited to expand our footprint in the ransomware prevention market,” said Chris Landers, VP of Security Operations. “As a global cybersecurity provider, we’re uniquely positioned to analyze hundreds of ransomware attacks each year and identify key points of failure based on each company’s risk profile. By converting our threat intelligence into actionable exercises and services we’re able to help companies stay protected from today’s greatest threats while preparing for what is still up ahead.”
For more information about Silent Breach or to learn more about Ransomware Security, visit: https://silentbreach.com/ransomware.php
About Silent Breach:
Silent Breach is an award-winning provider of cyber security services for Fortune 500 companies. Our global team provides cutting-edge insights and expertise across the Data Center, Enterprise, SME, Retail, Government, Finance, Education, Automotive, Hospitality, Healthcare and Internet of Things (IoT) industries.
