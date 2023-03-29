J. Stephen Miles’s Newly Released "Texas Rangers Abroad" is an Engaging Trilogy That Finds Two Talented Lawmen Joining Forces
“Texas Rangers Abroad: The Combined Adventures of Texas Ranger Wayne Stephens and Scotland Yard Inspector Caleb Jones,” from Christian Faith Publishing author J. Stephen Miles, is an enjoyable clash of worlds as the West meets Scotland Yard in a trio of delightful mysteries.
Blooming Grove, TX, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Texas Rangers Abroad: The Combined Adventures of Texas Ranger Wayne Stephens and Scotland Yard Inspector Caleb Jones”: an engrossing collection of classic detective-style adventure. “Texas Rangers Abroad: The Combined Adventures of Texas Ranger Wayne Stephens and Scotland Yard Inspector Caleb Jones” is the creation of published author J. Stephen Miles, who was born and raised in Corsicana, Texas. Miles graduated high school in 2005 and attended Navarro College and Sam Houston State University. He has been married to his wife, Krystal, for six years and has one daughter.
Miles shares, “'Texas Rangers Abroad' is a combination of three separate stories about Texas Ranger Wayne Stephens and Scotland Yard Inspector Caleb Jones. They first meet in the streets of London in 1885 when Stephens stumbles into a case Jones is working on in the predawn hours. With doubt surrounding the validity of Jones’s claims, the ranger agrees to help him solve his case while pursuing another dangerous criminal. The only question is, who will catch their man first?
“Next, after two years of writing to his new good friend and colleague, Stephens gets Jones to bring his wife to Texas for a visit to his parents’ ranch near San Antonio. The peace and quiet lasts for about five minutes until a sheriff asks the ranger for help, and Jones has to assist the deputy in their absence. With robbery, murder, kidnapping, and a surprise relative in attendance, this vacation is anything but peaceful.
“Lastly, Stephens is ready to retire from the rangers after twenty years of service. He wants to have a family and stay close to home after one last patrol, but he doesn’t have time to unpack before Jones recruits him for one last case. An adventure awaits them in the southern hemisphere where English subjects live in a Wild West atmosphere. A fortune in gold and the future of a nation hang in the balance as the two lawmen go farther than ever before to serve justice.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, J. Stephen Miles’s new book will engage the imagination as readers race to find out who the villain is within each compelling installment.
Miles brings readers a throwback to classic whodunits with a twist of wild west action within the pages of his flagship treasury.
Consumers can purchase “Texas Rangers Abroad: The Combined Adventures of Texas Ranger Wayne Stephens and Scotland Yard Inspector Caleb Jones” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Texas Rangers Abroad: The Combined Adventures of Texas Ranger Wayne Stephens and Scotland Yard Inspector Caleb Jones,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
