Marvin Samson Jr.’s Newly Released "Moments to Moments" is a Thoughtful Selection of Spiritually Driven Poetry
“Moments to Moments,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Marvin Samson Jr., is a touching collection of poetry that will inspire as a variety of themes are explored through expressive verse.
Hot Springs, MN, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Moments to Moments”: an engaging reading experience filled with faith. “Moments to Moments” is the creation of published author Marvin Samson Jr.
Samson shares, “Marvin Samson Jr. was born in Dayton, Washington, and spent most of his life in the midst of the Willamette Valley. The mountains and woodlands of Oregon have inspired his writings of nature and instilled in him a great love of wildlife and the wilderness. His poems reflect a mixture of love, nature, physiology, blues, and spirituality, mirroring his own experiences and feelings about life.
“It is Mr. Samson’s desire to share his God-given gift of writing with others. In so doing, he hopes that the hearts of others may be touched with remembrances of love’s multitude of feelings, the reality of our world, and lastly, that forever hope that tomorrow will find us, and all will be well for us.
“Any proceeds from this book’s publication will go toward providing a frontier-style Christian children’s home for homeless children, with only a necessary amount being reserved by the author to meet marketing and overhead cost.
“Marvin Samson resides in Montana. He has been living there for over twenty years.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marvin Samson Jr.’s new book will touch the spirit as readers reflect on the empathy and faith expressed.
Samson shares in hope of bringing joy and compassion to the world through his passion for creative writing.
Consumers can purchase “Moments to Moments” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Moments to Moments”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
