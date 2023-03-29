Aide Parra’s Newly Released “Like The Days of the Heavens above the Earth” is a Fascinating Examination of Spiritual Experiences and Growth in Faith
“Like The Days of the Heavens above the Earth,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Aide Parra, is a potent message of the power of faith as the author recounts a life-altering spiritual journey.
New York, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Like The Days of the Heavens above the Earth”: a thoughtful reflection on key moments that have changed a life’s trajectory. “Like The Days of the Heavens above the Earth” is the creation of published author Aide Parra, who was born in 1985 in Watsonville, California, but grew up in Mexico and Texas. Aide considers her faith and family to be most important to her. She is a wife and mother of two children and currently lives in Texas.
Aide Parra shares, “In her debut memoir, a young woman shares her own spiritual journey of love, faith, and trials like no other. After discovering her passion for Christ and devoting her life to serve Him, she discovers her true spiritual gifts as she touches the lives of those around her. Aide’s voice of faith and unrelenting courage to overcome any obstacle set before her will embolden you in your own walk of faith and inspire you to become God’s willing instrument.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Aide Parra’s new book will shock readers as profound spiritual experiences unfold through lucid dreams, visions, and a near death experience.
Consumers can purchase “Like The Days of the Heavens above the Earth” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Like The Days of the Heavens above the Earth”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
