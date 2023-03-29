Bobby Jimmerson’s Newly Released "Behind Prison Walls: Are You Blessed?" is a Powerful Message for Anyone Struggling to Break the Chains of Addiction
“Behind Prison Walls: Are You Blessed?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Bobby Jimmerson, is a deeply personal look into the author’s journey of struggling with addiction, serving over twenty-five years in prison, and rebuilding a life of fulfillment through a deep, abiding faith.
Moreno Valley, CA, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Behind Prison Walls: Are You Blessed?”: an impactful autobiographical work. “Behind Prison Walls: Are You Blessed?” is the creation of published author Bobby Jimmerson, a dedicated husband, proud father of three, and native of Texas.
Jimmerson shares, “My name is Bobby Jimmerson. My book is about my life and life on drugs. I was in love with rock cocaine that I use five hundred or more a day.
“I want the readers to know what the life on drugs will do to you. I need the world to know that drugs will only make you do things you would not have done. If it was not for the drugs I took from my wife and kids lied to get money to get more dope I even took from my own mother.
“I went to prison for two years, came home, went back to the drug—my lover rock cocaine—then back up in prison for five years. So you see, my mind was not made up to be done with the cocaine, so I ended back up in prison with twenty-five years to life under the three-strike law for taking from people’s homes.
“As you read the book, you will see where I once was, then you will see the changes get done in my life. The only thing I want to do now is to help others stay off drugs and out of gangs. This way, they will stay out of prison or out of the grave. If God changed my heart, he can do the same for you. I need my life to be a light now and the world to see there can be changed. We can’t do it on our own. Try Jesus. He won’t let you down. That’s what the book is all about—the change that God has done in my life.
“God bless you, and I pray that you enjoy what you read. It’s about change.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Bobby Jimmerson’s new book bares it all as the author reflects on some of the most challenging moments of his life.
Jimmerson shares in hope of aiding others to find a better path before addiction takes everything they hold dear.
Consumers can purchase “Behind Prison Walls: Are You Blessed?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Behind Prison Walls: Are You Blessed?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
