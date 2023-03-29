Rachel Vanderwood’s Newly Released "A Season for Change" is a Heartfelt Story of a Young Man’s Journey of Self-Discovery
“A Season for Change,” from Christian Faith Publishing author Rachel Vanderwood, is a riveting narrative that finds a young man adrift and seeking purpose following a tragic loss.
Utica, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “A Season for Change”: an emotionally charged story of family, faith, and twists of fate. “A Season for Change” is the creation of published author Rachel Vanderwood.
Vanderwood shares, “Christian Merrane has always been outgoing, popular, and adventurous. For as long as he can remember, his spirit has been one to force him into constant motion. He had always been curious to learn and fearless to accept any challenge. Throughout his life, he searched to find the answers he knew were kept hidden from him to define his place in the world, but in his efforts to learn his purpose, he often found himself facing reprimand for the daring actions he took to prove himself. Now facing those same unanswered questions he’s always kept hidden within him as he approaches becoming an adult member of society, Christian finds alternative means to subdue the driving forces compelling him to act—means that lead him away from his true purpose in life—that is, until he is forced to face the one thing he fears the most. As he suffers through a loss he never could have prepared himself to endure, Christian finds himself on the edge of two paths—one that will lead him on a path of self-destruction and the other toward a path that will open his eyes and his heart to the answers he’s been seeking. Although he faces influences pulling him away from who he is intended to be, others enter his life in the moments he needs them the most to combat the forces against him. And although help is within his reach, it is up to Christian to decide which road he travels.”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Rachel Vanderwood’s new book continues the author’s exciting series, God's Everlasting Light.
Vanderwood delivers the high caliber storytelling that readers have come to know and love within the pages of her tenth published work.
Consumers can purchase “A Season for Change” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “A Season for Change,” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
