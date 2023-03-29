Sharlee Cheyenne’s Newly Released "Would You Follow?" is a Compelling Selection of Poetry That Will Inspire and Excite the Imagination
“Would You Follow?” from Christian Faith Publishing author Sharlee Cheyenne, is an expressive anthology that provides readers with fifty heartfelt and unique reading experiences as they sit with the message found within each installment.
New York, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- “Would You Follow?”: an uplifting message of positivity and God’s connection to us all. “Would You Follow?” is the creation of published author Sharlee Cheyenne, a dedicated daughter and sister with a passion for the musical arts.
Sharlee Cheyenne shares, “'Would You Follow?' by Sharlee Cheyenne, is a poetry collection that dares readers to chase their dreams, believe in life’s goodness, and realize God’s love for them. In an era where the darkest and grimmest is all that we see on our phones and televisions, these poems present us with light, hope, and joy and challenge us to look for these things in the world around us. With her lovingly crafted words, this young poet urges people to renew their outlook on life and not allow their faith to be crushed by life’s trials. While her hopefulness might seem to be naivety to seasoned veterans of life, Sharlee still wants to rekindle the light of belief in anyone who will open their hearts to the idea of hoping again.
“As you read these fifty poems, may you also experience the inspiration, excitement, and wonder that comes from choosing to see the light in the world, and may you close this book with a new sense of purpose and hopefulness. May the constant negativity and depression we’ve come to accept as normal, especially in the last few years, flee from the happiness you find in these pages. If you find yourself blinded to anything but the shadows of life, may you find the courage to let in the sun, embrace hope and salvation in Christ, and follow your dreams with joy in your heart. Everyone has a God-given spark to share with the world! Only one question remains: do you dare to follow the light, even if it leads out of the darkness we’ve been told to surrender to?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharlee Cheyenne’s new book will bring readers a thoughtful and empowering reading experience.
Sharlee Cheyenne shares from personal reflection and observation in hope of offering a sense of hope and goodness to all in need.
Consumers can purchase “Would You Follow?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Would You Follow?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Sharlee Cheyenne shares, “'Would You Follow?' by Sharlee Cheyenne, is a poetry collection that dares readers to chase their dreams, believe in life’s goodness, and realize God’s love for them. In an era where the darkest and grimmest is all that we see on our phones and televisions, these poems present us with light, hope, and joy and challenge us to look for these things in the world around us. With her lovingly crafted words, this young poet urges people to renew their outlook on life and not allow their faith to be crushed by life’s trials. While her hopefulness might seem to be naivety to seasoned veterans of life, Sharlee still wants to rekindle the light of belief in anyone who will open their hearts to the idea of hoping again.
“As you read these fifty poems, may you also experience the inspiration, excitement, and wonder that comes from choosing to see the light in the world, and may you close this book with a new sense of purpose and hopefulness. May the constant negativity and depression we’ve come to accept as normal, especially in the last few years, flee from the happiness you find in these pages. If you find yourself blinded to anything but the shadows of life, may you find the courage to let in the sun, embrace hope and salvation in Christ, and follow your dreams with joy in your heart. Everyone has a God-given spark to share with the world! Only one question remains: do you dare to follow the light, even if it leads out of the darkness we’ve been told to surrender to?”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Sharlee Cheyenne’s new book will bring readers a thoughtful and empowering reading experience.
Sharlee Cheyenne shares from personal reflection and observation in hope of offering a sense of hope and goodness to all in need.
Consumers can purchase “Would You Follow?” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Would You Follow?” contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories