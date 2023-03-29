M. Kat Degraw’s New Book, "Authentic Adventures of Baxter and Fridley," Follows Two Cats Who Teach How Humans & Cats Can Build Strong Relationships Through Communication
Gulf Port, MS, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author M. Kat DeGraw has completed her most recent book, “Authentic Adventures of Baxter and Fridley: Building A Friendship”: a charming tale that centers around two friendly cats as they teach readers how to better communicate with cats to know their emotions and become their friends.
M. Kat DeGraw currently resides in Gulfport, Mississippi, with a full house of four rescue cats, all of them domestic shorthairs, who enjoy spending their days soaking up as much sun and ocean as possible. DeGraw shares her love of cats by volunteering, donating, and fundraising for her local rescues, shelters, and trap, neuter, and return programs.
“Building friendships is sometimes tough and hard to figure out,” writes DeGraw. “Let Baxter and Fridley (two energetic cats) help you understand how cats and humans can build new friendships. Interaction is the key for learning. You’ll find interactive pages throughout the story!”
Published by Fulton Books, M. Kat DeGraw’s book is inspired by the author’s two cats Baxter and Fridley, whom she lovingly referred to as “my boys.” With adorable and vibrant artwork to help bring Baxter and Fridley’s story to life, “Authentic Adventures of Baxter and Fridley: Building A Friendship” is sure to capture the hearts of readers of all ages and help them to explore how cats communicate and play.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “Authentic Adventures of Baxter and Fridley: Building A Friendship” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
