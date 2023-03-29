Jaime Stanton’s New Book, "Enhance Surveillance," is an Eye-Opening Look at the Ways in Which African Americans Face Constant Bias and Racial Profiling in America
Wichita, KS, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Jaime Stanton has completed his most recent book, “Enhance Surveillance: How African American's are being tracked across the U.S. under FISA (Foreigned Intelligence Surveillance Act)”: a thought-provoking revelation that explores the ways in which African Americans are unjustly profiled and surveilled throughout the country.
“This book was not intended to be written; however, after completing research in the area of enhanced surveillance, I became more aware of the importance of telling this story,” writes Stanton. “After leaving Wichita, Kansas, and crisscrossing the United States, I became aware that I was continually being profiled by law enforcement officers and agencies across the country.
“The forms of this racial profiling and harassment were by local police officers in the city or town where I had stopped for food or gas. Literally, within minutes of my stopping, a police cruiser of one form or another would magically materialize.
“At other times, it was a deputy sheriff or a helicopter or even a plane that has been used in this ongoing surveillance. I’ve included the locations and the various places of these particular forms of enhanced surveillance of African Americans and other minorities throughout this book.”
Published by Fulton Books, Jaime Stanton’s book serves as a poignant and startling reminder of the power systems in play throughout America that act in unfairly and biased ways against Black Americans, threatening their lives and ability to life freely at every turn.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase “Enhance Surveillance: How African American's are being tracked across the U.S. under FISA (Foreigned Intelligence Surveillance Act)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
