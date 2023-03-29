Agnes Caldwell’s New Book, "My Will be Done," Follows the Life of a Man Who Makes His Life Choices Without Regard for How His Actions Might Affect His Loved Ones
Fowler, MI, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Agnes Caldwell, a loving mother and grandmother as well as a member of the International Society of Poets, has completed her most recent book, “My Will Be Done”: a captivating story of a man named Jake Harms, who takes incredible risks to enjoy life’s thrills with no respect or thought for how his actions might affect others around him.
Born in the hills of Kentucky in December of 1930, Agnes Caldwell was the fourth of eleven children born to her parents, Pryse and Hettie Horn. She married her husband, Herbert Ray Caldwell, in 1950, and together they moved to Detroit to make a life together. Early in their marriage, due to necessity, she began what became a forty-year career at Freydl’s Clothing Store and Dry Cleaners in Northville, Michigan, and it was here that Caldwell began writing among rows of expertly cleaned and pressed clothes.
Married for forty-one years, Agnes and Ray raised five children and had seven grandchildren, when in 1991, Ray succumbed to cancer. That same year, Caldwell lost one of their beloved grandchildren, Vincent. Through life’s ups and downs, Agnes’s writing ability seemed to guide her through those experiences, both pleasantly and painfully.
Caldwell shares, “Can a man wander through life taking his pleasure at each turn in the road, without regard to the effect his treachery imposes on others? One wonders how a man can allow himself such freedom and not expect to suffer the consequences of appropriate justice. This story explores that question. However, this story is fiction; and any resemblance to persons, living or deceased, is purely coincidental.”
Published by Fulton Books, Agnes Caldwell’s book will take readers on a profound tale that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they experience Jake’s growth through his life’s high and lows, and how the consequences he faces forces him to think about his life’s choices. Expertly paced and poignant, this character-driven story is sure to keep readers desperate for more and stay with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “My Will Be Done” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Born in the hills of Kentucky in December of 1930, Agnes Caldwell was the fourth of eleven children born to her parents, Pryse and Hettie Horn. She married her husband, Herbert Ray Caldwell, in 1950, and together they moved to Detroit to make a life together. Early in their marriage, due to necessity, she began what became a forty-year career at Freydl’s Clothing Store and Dry Cleaners in Northville, Michigan, and it was here that Caldwell began writing among rows of expertly cleaned and pressed clothes.
Married for forty-one years, Agnes and Ray raised five children and had seven grandchildren, when in 1991, Ray succumbed to cancer. That same year, Caldwell lost one of their beloved grandchildren, Vincent. Through life’s ups and downs, Agnes’s writing ability seemed to guide her through those experiences, both pleasantly and painfully.
Caldwell shares, “Can a man wander through life taking his pleasure at each turn in the road, without regard to the effect his treachery imposes on others? One wonders how a man can allow himself such freedom and not expect to suffer the consequences of appropriate justice. This story explores that question. However, this story is fiction; and any resemblance to persons, living or deceased, is purely coincidental.”
Published by Fulton Books, Agnes Caldwell’s book will take readers on a profound tale that will take readers on an unforgettable journey as they experience Jake’s growth through his life’s high and lows, and how the consequences he faces forces him to think about his life’s choices. Expertly paced and poignant, this character-driven story is sure to keep readers desperate for more and stay with them long after its stunning conclusion.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “My Will Be Done” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories