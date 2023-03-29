Anne M. Massie, M.Ed.’s New Book, “My Wolf Family and I: A Story Told by Mama Cheyenne” is an Overview of One Domesticated Wolf Mother's Growing World Pack
Albuquerque, NE, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Anne M. Massie, M.Ed., a math teacher and a loving wife and mother of three who holds a master’s degree in education, has completed her most recent book, “My Wolf Family and I: A Story Told by Mama Cheyenne”: a charming tale that reveals the inner workings of a family of wolves beginning with the birth of wolf puppies.
Published by Fulton Books, Anne M. Massie, M.Ed.’s book centers around Cheyenne, a domesticated wolf, who reveals the beginnings of how her wolf pack came to be, with the help of her mate, Shadow. After giving birth to five pups, Cheyenne sets to work caring for her babies to ensure they grow into strong adults.
Full of photos documenting the growth of Cheyenne’s puppies, readers will witness firsthand insight into what the daily lives of wolves look like, and how, with the help of the author and her family, Cheyenne and Shadow make a strong pack that enjoys playing and exploring the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase “My Wolf Family and I: A Story Told by Mama Cheyenne” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
