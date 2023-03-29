Bruce Mccoury’s New Book, "Leo's Misadventures: A Novel," Follows a Young Man Whose Life is Forever Changed After Winning the Lottery, Compelling Him to Give Back
Hickory, NC, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Bruce McCoury, a loving father and grandfather, has completed his most recent book, “Leo's Misadventures: A Novel”: a captivating and enthralling story of a surfer from North Carolina who strikes it rich with the lottery, winning millions and setting him on a new path of charity and philanthropy.
Currently living in the North Carolina foothills, Bruce McCoury enjoys spending time with his daughter and four grandchildren who live nearby. The author has worked in a hosiery mill among other jobs to make ends meet and eventually became a construction manager with a local company, where he worked for twenty-three years. Going back to college later in life, the author earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration and graduated summa cum laude. In the spring of 2022, McCoury retired from the local county government in order to devote more time to his writing.
McCoury shares, “‘Leo's Misadventures’ is about Leo McGregor, a twenty-year-old surfer dude from Kitty Hawk, North Carolina, who won a $156 million lottery. He decided to get out of town for a while to get away from the locals who badgered him for a handout. He hitchhiked across America to Santa Monica, California, via Route 66.
“After a thirty-nine-day journey across the country, Leo ended up at the Santa Monica Pier with a journal full of stories and a girlfriend named Abby Walker. When he left Kitty Hawk, he had no idea what he would do when he arrived at his destination. Would he turn around and head back east or stick around on the West Coast for a while?
“Leo and Abby rented a beach house on the Pacific Ocean near the famous pier to give them time to figure things out. On his journey, Leo had given a lot of thought about the best way to use the money he had won. After much thought and discussion with Abby, he decided to start a charitable foundation. He and Abby found a nice office space near the pier and leased it for one year.
“Leo needed an attorney and found one in Santa Monica named Jess who helped him set up the foundation. With his charitable foundation up and running, Leo needed someone to run the day-to-day operations. He found Freddy, who lived in Malibu with his adopted parents, to fill this critical position. Leo, Abby, Jess, and Freddy became good friends and enjoyed themselves on the coast when they weren't working.
“Eventually, Leo bought an apartment building on the beach and converted it into a surf shop. He hired Brody, a local surf builder, to run the shop and use locals to help create the boards. Any profits would be donated to charity. With everything running smoothly, Leo began to ponder the need for similar charities in other parts of the country—or internationally.”
Published by Fulton Books, Bruce McCoury’s book is inspired by the author’s love of reading and vivid imagination, which, along with his incredible attention to detail, have given him the ability to weave exciting fictional stories. Expertly paced and character-driven, “Leo’s Misadventures” will take readers on a breathtaking journey to witness Leo’s transformation from laid back surfer to philanthropist, dedicated to using his luck to improve the lives of others.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “Leo's Misadventures: A Novel” online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
