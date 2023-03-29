Rogelio Cervantes’s New Book, "Never Wake Up a Sleeping Dragon," Tells the Fascinating Story of a Young Boy Who is Surprised to Find a Dragon Asleep in His Bed
McAllen, TX, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Fulton Books author Rogelio Cervantes has completed his most recent book, “Never Wake Up a Sleeping Dragon”: a charming and heartwarming tale of a young boy who finds a sleeping dragon in his bed but is warned by his mother not to wake him up because of the scary dreams he has.
A Texas native and a veteran of the U.S. military, author Rogelio Cervantes currently lives with his wife, Cynthia, their two sons, Roy and Aaron, and their very own four-legged dragon named Reagan. Along with writing “Never Wake Up a Sleeping Dragon,” Cervantes is also the author of the novel, “A Texas Story,” and is currently working on its sequel.
Cervantes writes, “‘Never Wake up a Sleeping Dragon’...is a tenderhearted children’s story that begins to unfold when a child is surprised to find that a dragon is fast asleep in his bed. He is faced with the dilemma of whether he should wake up the dragon or let him sleep.
“He remembers the advice of his mom and comes up with a clever way to show kindness to the dragon, and the story ends in a tender embrace.”
Published by Fulton Books, Rogelio Cervantes’s book, which was awarded first place at the Veteran’s National Creative Arts Festival and is a powerful tale that relates what it is like for children with parents who suffer from PTSD. Poignant and heartfelt, “Never Wake Up a Sleeping Dragon” will delight readers of all ages and encourage kindness, compassion, and understanding.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase “Never Wake Up a Sleeping Dragon” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
