Author Lrac Remraf’s New Book, "North Capitol Street," is a Riveting Young Adult Fiction Novel That Takes Readers to North Carolina to Meet Jacob, Who Lives on a Farm
Recent release “North Capitol Street,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Lrac Remraf, is a captivating young adult thriller that follows a young boy who, with luck, skill, and a sense of fair play, becomes the Black man’s version of Superman.
New York, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Lrac Remraf has completed his new book, “North Capitol Street”: a fascinating young adult fiction novel that follows Jacob on a life-changing journey.
Jacob worked the family farm and was hired out by other farmers to earn money for the things he wanted. He was an outstanding worker. He was such a hard worker that he stood out. It didn’t matter if he was working the fields or falling trees.
A middle-aged Caucasian male noticed his work and offered him housing on his property for a job. For a couple of reasons, he accepted the job and moved to the man’s farm. He lived in a small house close to the big house. His new chores were chopping wood for the fireplaces and feeding the farm animals.
Jacob didn’t know that he would be given some other chores to do on the farm. One morning, he was startled by one of the farmer’s daughters. This was the beginning of an affair that would upset his life on the farm and send him to Washington, DC.
Richard lived in a two-bedroom apartment in Trinidad across the street from Gallaudet College. Arriving there, his brother welcomed him. Jacob’s first two weeks in DC were used to familiarizing himself with his new neighborhood and planning to get a job. While learning about the neighborhood, he became familiar with several people—a girl named Venus, the Pinkneys, and his brother’s girl, Rose.
He met Venus on the playground in Trinidad. Rose lived in the same apartment building on the first floor. He met Mrs. Pinkney when he was walking to the Capitol. She had a flat tire, and he changed it. She introduced him to her husband. These people would play a large role in his life.
With a new job, new friends, and a safe environment, Jacob began to blossom. He worked in a department store as a clerk. There he met several coworkers. One was instrumental in him staying out late. The other had an effect on his unforeseen future. Living in a Black neighborhood, he felt at home.
The change in Jacob was rather sudden. He wanted to dress like the guys his age. With time on his hands, he explored his athletic abilities by playing football. He was given a crash course in how to gamble by learning how to play pool. He learned how to travel in his new town quickly. It seemed to him that all the important things in DC were across North Capitol Street.
In going across North Capitol Street daily, he was introduced to other people in Washington. The other people he met along the way also helped him in ways he could not have known.
Remraf begins, “Jacob Dimond was the seventh son of Mary and Thomas Dimond. Of their nine boys, he was the one who required the most attention. As a baby, he was very sickly. He kept his mother up many nights, tending to him as he fought off colds and fevers. He was not a strong baby, but he was a determined one. His mother recalls with admiration how he tried to hold his bottle before he was strong enough. He would push it against the crib, attempting to prop it. Although he was unsuccessful, it was the thought that counted.”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Lrac Remraf’s suspenseful tale invites readers to follow along with Jacob’s experiences.
