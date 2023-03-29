Author Francis Xavier’s New Book, "Two Different Worlds," is a Spellbinding Tale That Centers Around a Dangerous Mission to Track Down a Missing Diamond Shipment
Recent release “Two Different Worlds,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Francis Xavier, is a thrilling adventure that follows one man's mission to help an old friend. As readers follow along on Xavier's novel, they'll find themselves traveling to London with the story's protagonist as he investigates what happened to a shipment of diamonds that are owed to his friend but were never delivered.
New York, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Francis Xavier has completed his new book, “Two Different Worlds”: a gripping thrill ride that follows the protagonist, nicknamed Sally boy, as he sets off on a job and favor for his friend to sort out a diamond deal gone bad.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Francis Xavier’s exhilarating story will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow this action-packed tale, with danger and surprising twists around every corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Two Different Worlds” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Two Different Worlds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Francis Xavier’s exhilarating story will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow this action-packed tale, with danger and surprising twists around every corner. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “Two Different Worlds” will leave readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase “Two Different Worlds” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Categories