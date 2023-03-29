Author Francis Xavier’s New Book, "Two Different Worlds," is a Spellbinding Tale That Centers Around a Dangerous Mission to Track Down a Missing Diamond Shipment

Recent release “Two Different Worlds,” from Newman Springs Publishing author Francis Xavier, is a thrilling adventure that follows one man's mission to help an old friend. As readers follow along on Xavier's novel, they'll find themselves traveling to London with the story's protagonist as he investigates what happened to a shipment of diamonds that are owed to his friend but were never delivered.