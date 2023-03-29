Author J.L. Littlefield’s New Book, “Phoebe's Perils: A Story of Domestic Violence,” is a Thought-Provoking Story of Escaping an Abusive Relationship to Regain One's Life
Recent release “Phoebe's Perils: A Story of Domestic Violence,” from Covenant Books author J.L. Littlefield, is a spellbinding tale that centers around a young woman who makes the powerful choice to take back control of her life and leave her abuser. But when he locates her yet again, she'll have to rely on her loved ones and do what is necessary for her survival.
New York, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- J.L. Littlefield, who currently resides in Maine, where she enjoys writing and spending time with her family and friends, has completed her new book, “Phoebe's Perils: A Story of Domestic Violence”: a stirring tale of one woman’s determination to escape her abuser despite him discovering her new location wherever she goes.
“‘Phoebe’s Perils’ is a suspense story about domestic violence filled with both fiction and nonfiction,” writes Littlefield. “This story reflects some of my own personal story as well as some of those who were in shelters and prisons with me. Names and some details have been changed to protect the innocent.
“Follow Phoebe as she decides how best to escape her abuser and find her freedom. Readers should be aware that the views of the abused and abuser are present. Some will come away from this book, saying it could never happen that way, while others will realize that the story’s core meaning reflects their very own lives. Either way, this book will open up your eyes!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.L. Littlefield’s new book is a heart pounding ride that will take readers on a powerful journey as they witness Phoebe’s fight for her freedom and independence. Expertly paced and character-driven, Littlefield’s poignant tale will connect with readers of all backgrounds, revealing the depths to which abusers will go for complete control and the strength it takes to leave an abusive situation.
Readers can purchase “Phoebe's Perils: A Story of Domestic Violence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
“‘Phoebe’s Perils’ is a suspense story about domestic violence filled with both fiction and nonfiction,” writes Littlefield. “This story reflects some of my own personal story as well as some of those who were in shelters and prisons with me. Names and some details have been changed to protect the innocent.
“Follow Phoebe as she decides how best to escape her abuser and find her freedom. Readers should be aware that the views of the abused and abuser are present. Some will come away from this book, saying it could never happen that way, while others will realize that the story’s core meaning reflects their very own lives. Either way, this book will open up your eyes!”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, J.L. Littlefield’s new book is a heart pounding ride that will take readers on a powerful journey as they witness Phoebe’s fight for her freedom and independence. Expertly paced and character-driven, Littlefield’s poignant tale will connect with readers of all backgrounds, revealing the depths to which abusers will go for complete control and the strength it takes to leave an abusive situation.
Readers can purchase “Phoebe's Perils: A Story of Domestic Violence” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
Contact
Covenant BooksContact
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Media Department
800-452-3515
www.covenantbooks.com
Categories