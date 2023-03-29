Author J.L. Littlefield’s New Book, “Phoebe's Perils: A Story of Domestic Violence,” is a Thought-Provoking Story of Escaping an Abusive Relationship to Regain One's Life

Recent release “Phoebe's Perils: A Story of Domestic Violence,” from Covenant Books author J.L. Littlefield, is a spellbinding tale that centers around a young woman who makes the powerful choice to take back control of her life and leave her abuser. But when he locates her yet again, she'll have to rely on her loved ones and do what is necessary for her survival.