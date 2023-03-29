Author D. Lindsay Michelini’s New Book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patches Adventure into the Magical Forest,” Tells the Thrilling Tale of Two Puppies and Their Escapades

Recent release “Prince BJ and Princess Patches Adventure into the Magical Forest,” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay Michelini, is a delightful story that centers around two very adventurous Pekingese puppies of royalty who venture off to explore the mystical magical forest. When they do, the two discover a wizard whose powers have been stolen, and they help him get them back to avoid disaster.