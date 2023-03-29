Author D. Lindsay Michelini’s New Book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patches Adventure into the Magical Forest,” Tells the Thrilling Tale of Two Puppies and Their Escapades
Recent release “Prince BJ and Princess Patches Adventure into the Magical Forest,” from Covenant Books author D. Lindsay Michelini, is a delightful story that centers around two very adventurous Pekingese puppies of royalty who venture off to explore the mystical magical forest. When they do, the two discover a wizard whose powers have been stolen, and they help him get them back to avoid disaster.
Seminole, FL, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- D. Lindsay Michelini, a loving mother and grandmother who has been enjoying retirement for the last five years, has completed her new book, “Prince BJ and Princess Patches Adventure into the Magical Forest”: a charming tale that follows two royal puppies as they set off together on a fantastical adventure to help a wizard whose powers were stolen from him.
“Once upon a time, there were two very adorable Pekingese puppies. Each one had such different personalities,” writes Michelini. “Prince BJ was a go-getter. He wasn’t afraid of anything, and he ate everything. Princess Patch was afraid of everything, and she was a very picky eater. She did not like to get her feet wet as well. They were the greatest at hugs and kisses and showing so much love. It was the best anybody could ask for.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, D. Lindsay Michelini’s new book is inspired by the author’s own real life Pekingese puppies and will take readers of all ages on an unforgettable journey as Prince BJ and Princess Patches explore the unknown mystical woods, befriending all sorts of interesting characters along the way. When they discover a devastating storm is on its way unless they can help return a wizard’s wand to him, they spring into action and strike up their courage to help stop the catastrophe, but will they be able to succeed?
With vibrant artwork to help bring Michelini’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to be spellbound by “Prince BJ and Princess Patches Adventure into the Magical Forest” and want to revisit the magic and joy over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Prince BJ and Princess Patches Adventure into the Magical Forest” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
