Author Patrick A. LaRock’s New Book, “On Rabbit Ridge: A Story of My Grandfather, the Rain (Kemēwan),” is a Vivid and Descriptive Memoir of the Author’s Childhood
Recent release “On Rabbit Ridge: A Story of My Grandfather, the Rain (Kemēwan),” from Page Publishing author Patrick A. LaRock, is a story of a man recalling his childhood on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Northern Wisconsin.
Lakeville, MN, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Patrick A. LaRock has completed his new book, “On Rabbit Ridge: A Story of My Grandfather, the Rain (Kemēwan)”: an extraordinary memoir that shares the author’s experiences growing up watching his grandmother heal people and helping his grandfather grow food, make toys, and help his community in any way he could.
LaRock writes, “Posoh, Rabbit Ridge was where my grandparent’s house was located. We were on the Menominee Indian Reservation in Northern Wisconsin. People who knew my grandfather called him Kemēwan. I spent a lot of time with him in my younger years on the ridge! The entire house (wēkiam) was surrounded by gardens (mōnahekanan). There was always fresh vegetables (pīcekaen) for us to eat. He had chicken coops, and every day, we had to help gather eggs (wāwanan). We’d feed the chickens and make sure they were taken care of. People would come from miles around to buy fresh eggs (wāwanan) and vegetables (pīcekaen). Grandfather had grapes (sōmenan), chokecherries (wīkīhsemenahtekok), and apple trees (mēqsemenātekok) growing in the yard. There were also maple trees (sōpomāhtekok).”
Published by Page Publishing, Patrick A. LaRock’s autobiographical work allows readers to glimpse into his world of living off the land and overcoming harsh times. The author’s grandparents taught him life lessons he will never forget.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase “On Rabbit Ridge: A Story of My Grandfather, the Rain (Kemēwan)” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
