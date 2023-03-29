Author K.L. Stubbs’s New Book, “Shandra's Song,” Centers Around Humanity's Fight for Survival After an Attack Wipes Out All of Earth's Technology and Their Way of Life
Recent release “Shandra's Songm,” from Page Publishing author K.L. Stubbs, is a spellbinding adventure set in an era where humanity must rely on technology for everything. When a terrorist attack plunges Earth into darkness by destroying all forms of tech, society is forced under the control of the man responsible for it all, until a visitor from a different world changes everything.
New York, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- K.L. Stubbs, a stay-at-home mom who has been writing stories since a very young age, has completed her new book, “Shandra's Song”: a gripping sci-fi fantasy adventure set in a future in which all technology has stopped working, plunging society into chaos and madness until a visitor from a faraway planet arrives to try and set things right.
“It is three hundred years in the future,” writes Stubbs. “Technology has progressed so far that every facet of life is dependent on it. Even menial tasks like acquiring food is only a button press away. Life is perfect. Until one day everything just stops.
“In the aftermath of a worldwide terrorist attack wiping out every form of technology, Joseth, Jazriel, and Shazra find themselves separately fighting for their lives in a world plunged back into the dark ages. What had once been a peaceful, easy existence has become a waking nightmare. More than half of the world’s population is wiped out in the first six months. Any survivors are immediately taken under the control of the sadistic warlord, Jerrick, the cause of all the chaos. No one is safe.
“Alashandra is a normal girl living a normal life except she’s got wings and astounding mental abilities and lives on a planet called Hyethria. Her life is turned upside down as she gets premonitions and dreams about a people far away and suffering, almost as if she is channeling one of them. As the pleas for help grow stronger, she says goodbye to her life and her planet and mind-travels to Earth. And then simply put, all hell breaks loose.”
Published by Page Publishing, K.L. Stubbs’s exhilarating tale is the author’s debut novel, and will take readers on an unforgettable journey as Alashandra does her best to save the people of Earth before all of mankind is lost forever. But can she manage to do so, or will her arrival only make things worse and spell doom for humanity?
Expertly paced and full of suspense and danger around every turn, “Shandra’s Song” is sure to keep readers on the edge of their seats, desperate for more with each turn of the page.
Readers who wish to experience this thrilling work can purchase "Shandra's Song" online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
