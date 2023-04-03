HACE Revitalizes Scholarship Program: Launches First Annual Scholarship Gala Seeking Donations to Fund Five Scholarships That Will Benefit City of Elizabeth Residents
Elizabeth, NJ, April 03, 2023 --(PR.com)-- The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth (HACE) has revitalized their scholarship program and is inviting all community members and partners, local leaders, and supporters of education to its First Annual Scholarship Gala being hosted on April 13 at 6 p.m. at the Kean University STEM Building in Union Township, New Jersey. HACE is fundraising in order to sponsor five scholarships including the John Robert Rumola Memorial Scholarship, the William D. Jones Scholarship, the HACE YouthBuild Scholarship, and the HACE Commissioners Graduate Scholarship. Scholarship opportunities will be available to residents and Section 8 participants of the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth as well as City of Elizabeth residents.
The HACE Scholarship Fund was established in 2015. The purpose of the fund is to support the educational goals of Elizabeth residents by assisting them with educational costs such as tuition, books, and any additional fees. Scholarships will be available to those looking to pursue their education in a traditional 2- or 4-year college, university, trade school, or graduate school. “I am thrilled to revitalize the scholarship fund,” said William Jones, Executive Director of HACE. “This event is an important opportunity to alleviate some of the financial burden, recognize the hard work and dedication of our residents, and come together as a community to support their future success.”
Those interested in attending the gala can purchase individual tickets or sponsorship packages by visiting the event page at hacenj.square.site/events. There are five different sponsorship levels including Platinum ($5,000), Diamond ($2,500), Gold ($1,500), Silver ($1,000), and Bronze ($500). Individual tickets to the event are $100. Each sponsorship package comes with a specified number of tickets as well as an opportunity for ad space in the gala program; additional donations can also be made through the event page at hacenj.square.site/donations. Tickets and sponsorship packages can also be purchased in person at 688 Maple Avenue, Elizabeth, N.J. 07202.
For more information about HACE’s First Annual Scholarship Gala, contact scholarship committee members Curtis Myers, Director of Finance and Administration, or LaChelle Thompson, Director of the Jobs Plus Program, at 908-965-2400 ext. 141 or ext. 153 or Barbara Johnson at 908-591-4496.
About the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Since its formation in 1938, the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth has worked diligently to meet the housing needs and improve the quality of life for all the residents it serves. The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth began with public housing units and now has expanded their portfolio to include Section 8 vouchers, mixed financed developments, and several grant programs that deliver a broad range of services ranging from social, economic, educational and redevelopment. For more information about HACE, visit www.hacenj.com.
The HACE Scholarship Fund was established in 2015. The purpose of the fund is to support the educational goals of Elizabeth residents by assisting them with educational costs such as tuition, books, and any additional fees. Scholarships will be available to those looking to pursue their education in a traditional 2- or 4-year college, university, trade school, or graduate school. “I am thrilled to revitalize the scholarship fund,” said William Jones, Executive Director of HACE. “This event is an important opportunity to alleviate some of the financial burden, recognize the hard work and dedication of our residents, and come together as a community to support their future success.”
Those interested in attending the gala can purchase individual tickets or sponsorship packages by visiting the event page at hacenj.square.site/events. There are five different sponsorship levels including Platinum ($5,000), Diamond ($2,500), Gold ($1,500), Silver ($1,000), and Bronze ($500). Individual tickets to the event are $100. Each sponsorship package comes with a specified number of tickets as well as an opportunity for ad space in the gala program; additional donations can also be made through the event page at hacenj.square.site/donations. Tickets and sponsorship packages can also be purchased in person at 688 Maple Avenue, Elizabeth, N.J. 07202.
For more information about HACE’s First Annual Scholarship Gala, contact scholarship committee members Curtis Myers, Director of Finance and Administration, or LaChelle Thompson, Director of the Jobs Plus Program, at 908-965-2400 ext. 141 or ext. 153 or Barbara Johnson at 908-591-4496.
About the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth
Since its formation in 1938, the Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth has worked diligently to meet the housing needs and improve the quality of life for all the residents it serves. The Housing Authority of the City of Elizabeth began with public housing units and now has expanded their portfolio to include Section 8 vouchers, mixed financed developments, and several grant programs that deliver a broad range of services ranging from social, economic, educational and redevelopment. For more information about HACE, visit www.hacenj.com.
Contact
Housing Authority of the City of ElizabethContact
Cathy Hart
(908) 965-2400
https://hacenj.com
Cathy Hart
(908) 965-2400
https://hacenj.com
Categories