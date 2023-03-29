Author Nicholas Moon’s New Book, "When the Goddess Returns to Eden," is a Riveting Story of Crime and Murder Interwoven with an Ongoing Dispute Between Two Divine Beings

Recent release “When the Goddess Returns to Eden,” from Page Publishing author Nicholas Moon, is a fascinating story-within-a-story told through the framing device of a professor who receives anonymous manuscripts detailing certain mysterious events. His most recent delivery centers around Rhea Michaels, an educator who is being targeted by a dangerous criminal drug cartel in her small town.