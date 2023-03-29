Author Nicholas Moon’s New Book, "When the Goddess Returns to Eden," is a Riveting Story of Crime and Murder Interwoven with an Ongoing Dispute Between Two Divine Beings
Recent release “When the Goddess Returns to Eden,” from Page Publishing author Nicholas Moon, is a fascinating story-within-a-story told through the framing device of a professor who receives anonymous manuscripts detailing certain mysterious events. His most recent delivery centers around Rhea Michaels, an educator who is being targeted by a dangerous criminal drug cartel in her small town.
Dunnville, KY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nicholas Moon, a former educator and attorney who volunteers and participates in various charities and organizations, and whose hobbies include hiking and painting abstracts and non-objective works, has completed his new book, “When the Goddess Returns to Eden”: a captivating tale that centers around an educator whose life has been threatened by one of the most dangerous criminals in her small town and must seek out help in order to survive.
“‘When the Goddess Returns to Eden’ introduces two interdimensional and universal entities who are enemies and in pursuit of each other through space-time,” writes Moon. “The setting of their at present encounter is a fictional small town and county in south central Kentucky.
“There the antagonist, Turner Ashton, infiltrates a local drug cartel who is plotting the death of the protagonist, Rhea Michaels, an educator. She is encouraged by an elderly friend to make contact with the county attorney, Max Hastings, who is also a main character threatened by the cartel.”
Moon continues, “The connecting element of the initial book and subsequent releases is a professor, Bradford Wainwright, who has received the manuscript from an unknown source with the directive to be read by him alone with the promise a future manuscript will identify him as the author.
“Once Wainwright finishes reading the initial manuscript and he is speaking to his agent, the second book arrives.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nicholas Moon’s gripping thrill ride weaves the compelling and fully realized cast of characters in a web of crime, torture, mayhem, and murder that will leave readers spellbound and on the edge of their seats with each turn of the page. Expertly paced and full of suspense, Moon invites readers on an unforgettable journey that is sure to remain with them long after its shocking conclusion, leading them eager for more.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase “When the Goddess Returns to Eden” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
