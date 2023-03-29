Author Ben Sanford’s New Book, "The Chronicles of Arax Book Three: The Battle of Yatin," is an Epic and Immersive Fantasy Novel Following the War Spreading Across Arax
Recent release “The Chronicles of Arax Book Three: The Battle of Yatin,” from Page Publishing author Ben Sanford, is the electrifying continuation of the series, set in the aftermath of the Torries and Janaii’s victory at Corell. However, the war rages on and expands throughout the Arax, putting the fate of the Torry Realms in question.
Clarksburg, MD, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ben Sanford, who grew up in Western New York, has completed his new book, “The Chronicles of Arax Book Three: The Battle of Yatin”: a thrilling and intriguing fantasy novel that takes readers deep into the Torry Realms.
Author Ben Sanford spent almost twenty years as an air marshal, traveling across the United States and many parts of the world, meeting people from a broad range of cultures and backgrounds. It was from these thousands of interactions that he drew inspiration for the characters in his books. He currently resides in Maryland with his family.
While the Torries and Jenaii celebrate their victory at Corell, the battle in Yatin grows dire, forcing difficult choices on Princess Corry. As acting regent of the northern realm, she is faced with a war-torn land bracing for winter, while her brother fights a desperate battle far away. Heeding her council, she lends him the only aid she can, much to her misgivings.
Sanford writes, “Torry Cavalry harried the gargoyle band, cutting down stragglers along the periphery, catching the creatures on open ground. Terin’s magantor swept over the grassy fields, the force of its wings bending the golden reeds of the dying grassy as he passed. The great avian outstretched its talons, snatching a gargoyle from the ground, its claws piercing the creature’s back and breast, crushing its lungs as it lifted before releasing the gargoyle through its ascent. Terin looked back as the gargoyle dropped like a stone, its broken body impacting the soil amidst its fellows as other magantor riders repeated the process all around him. Flashes of laser alit the sky off his left, where Kato’s magantor circled the enemy, dispatching them at will. The Torry Cavalry herded the gargoyles closer, whilst the magantors plucked them from their clustered ranks. It was an effective tactic of destroying small bands of gargoyles in quick order. This was the third such group Terin helped them destroy since he left Corell. Terin’s magantor circled back, sweeping below, snatching another gargoyle in its talons.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ben Sanford’s spellbinding tale follows Princess Corry as she is faced with difficult decisions. As acting regent of the northern realm, she is faced with a war-torn land bracing for winter, while her brother fights a desperate battle far away. Heeding her council, she lends him the only aid she can, much to her misgivings.
At Corell, Cronus must again bid his beloved Leanna farewell, undertaking a delicate mission on behalf the realm, while Elos helps Alen set his own course in the fight against his former masters. To the east, Morac’s legions limp into winter quarters at Notsu, licking their wounds, while their lord plots his revenge. In the Ape Empire, General Matuzak hosts the Earthers, inviting them to aid him in establishing a republic. At Fera, Tyro obsesses over the carvings in Terin’s charm, consumed with the possibilities it portends, while Tosha prepares her return to her mother’s isle with child and without her consort, preparing for an uncertain reception.
Before journeying to Yatin, Terin’s father confides in him the great and terrible truth that plagues his past and threatens their future, a truth that shakes Terin to his very core, casting doubt over everything he knows. He must carry this terrible burden into battle, helping his future king in saving an age-old enemy of their people against the greater threat threatening to consume them all. As the war expands throughout Arax, the fate of the Torry Realms hangs in the balance, their only hope for survival depends on the battle of Yatin.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “The Chronicles of Arax Book Three: The Battle of Yatin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Author Ben Sanford spent almost twenty years as an air marshal, traveling across the United States and many parts of the world, meeting people from a broad range of cultures and backgrounds. It was from these thousands of interactions that he drew inspiration for the characters in his books. He currently resides in Maryland with his family.
While the Torries and Jenaii celebrate their victory at Corell, the battle in Yatin grows dire, forcing difficult choices on Princess Corry. As acting regent of the northern realm, she is faced with a war-torn land bracing for winter, while her brother fights a desperate battle far away. Heeding her council, she lends him the only aid she can, much to her misgivings.
Sanford writes, “Torry Cavalry harried the gargoyle band, cutting down stragglers along the periphery, catching the creatures on open ground. Terin’s magantor swept over the grassy fields, the force of its wings bending the golden reeds of the dying grassy as he passed. The great avian outstretched its talons, snatching a gargoyle from the ground, its claws piercing the creature’s back and breast, crushing its lungs as it lifted before releasing the gargoyle through its ascent. Terin looked back as the gargoyle dropped like a stone, its broken body impacting the soil amidst its fellows as other magantor riders repeated the process all around him. Flashes of laser alit the sky off his left, where Kato’s magantor circled the enemy, dispatching them at will. The Torry Cavalry herded the gargoyles closer, whilst the magantors plucked them from their clustered ranks. It was an effective tactic of destroying small bands of gargoyles in quick order. This was the third such group Terin helped them destroy since he left Corell. Terin’s magantor circled back, sweeping below, snatching another gargoyle in its talons.”
Published by Page Publishing, Ben Sanford’s spellbinding tale follows Princess Corry as she is faced with difficult decisions. As acting regent of the northern realm, she is faced with a war-torn land bracing for winter, while her brother fights a desperate battle far away. Heeding her council, she lends him the only aid she can, much to her misgivings.
At Corell, Cronus must again bid his beloved Leanna farewell, undertaking a delicate mission on behalf the realm, while Elos helps Alen set his own course in the fight against his former masters. To the east, Morac’s legions limp into winter quarters at Notsu, licking their wounds, while their lord plots his revenge. In the Ape Empire, General Matuzak hosts the Earthers, inviting them to aid him in establishing a republic. At Fera, Tyro obsesses over the carvings in Terin’s charm, consumed with the possibilities it portends, while Tosha prepares her return to her mother’s isle with child and without her consort, preparing for an uncertain reception.
Before journeying to Yatin, Terin’s father confides in him the great and terrible truth that plagues his past and threatens their future, a truth that shakes Terin to his very core, casting doubt over everything he knows. He must carry this terrible burden into battle, helping his future king in saving an age-old enemy of their people against the greater threat threatening to consume them all. As the war expands throughout Arax, the fate of the Torry Realms hangs in the balance, their only hope for survival depends on the battle of Yatin.
Readers who wish to experience this creative work can purchase “The Chronicles of Arax Book Three: The Battle of Yatin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories