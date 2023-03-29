Author Ben Sanford’s New Book, "The Chronicles of Arax Book Three: The Battle of Yatin," is an Epic and Immersive Fantasy Novel Following the War Spreading Across Arax

Recent release “The Chronicles of Arax Book Three: The Battle of Yatin,” from Page Publishing author Ben Sanford, is the electrifying continuation of the series, set in the aftermath of the Torries and Janaii’s victory at Corell. However, the war rages on and expands throughout the Arax, putting the fate of the Torry Realms in question.