Author Ella A. Smyt’s New Book, "Fated," is a Spellbinding Tale of Destiny and a Mystical Gift That Plagues a Young Woman with Foreknowledge of Others’ Lives and Deaths

Recent release “Fated,” from Page Publishing author Ella A. Smyt, is a riveting novel introducing Indigo, a college student who is a Seer able to see the myriad aspects of the futures of everyone she meets or even passes on the street. The introverted Indy is horrified to see the fate looming over a new friend and resolves to do everything in her power to save her.