Author Ella A. Smyt’s New Book, "Fated," is a Spellbinding Tale of Destiny and a Mystical Gift That Plagues a Young Woman with Foreknowledge of Others’ Lives and Deaths
Recent release “Fated,” from Page Publishing author Ella A. Smyt, is a riveting novel introducing Indigo, a college student who is a Seer able to see the myriad aspects of the futures of everyone she meets or even passes on the street. The introverted Indy is horrified to see the fate looming over a new friend and resolves to do everything in her power to save her.
New York, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Ella A. Smyt, a graduate of the University of Houston with a degree in creative writing who enjoys spending time with family and friends and watching rom-coms with her sweet cat, Patches, has completed her new book, “Fated”: a gripping and potent work that keeps the pages turning until its dramatic conclusion.
Being able to see is a gift most people have, but nobody is really watching. People guess how their lives are going to turn out, but nobody really knows what they are destined to do or who they are destined to be with.
For Indigo Preston, being a seer is more blinding than helpful. She can see people’s soulmates, their partners, their best friends, and most reviled of all, their murderers. That ability used to mean nothing to her until she met Celeste and Saxon. While Celeste’s life is thrown into danger and Saxon’s world comes to a grinding halt, Indigo must navigate a sticky web of future in which the three Fates have entwined her.
Fate can’t be rewritten, but it can be destroyed.
Published by Page Publishing, Ella A. Smyt’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid fantasy readers.
