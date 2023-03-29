Author Bobby Newman’s New Book, "Book of Poems and Short Stories" is a Lighthearted and Entertaining Compilation of Poetry and Prose Written Over the Past Half Century
Recent release “Book of Poems and Short Stories,” from Page Publishing author Bobby Newman is an uplifting collection of verse celebrating myriad facets of life, love, and the simple joys and challenges of a bygone era.
Ridgeway, MO, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Bobby Newman, a grandfather with a lifelong affinity for storytelling and the rhyming word who has been married to his high school sweetheart, Donna, for more than sixty years, has completed his new book, “Book of Poems and Short Stories”: a charming collection of poetry and stories, many first imagined on the back of a tractor while working the fields around his family farm.
This book is a composite of poems written by a young romantic teenage boy and by a longtime senior citizen—both of which just happens to be me. Also included in the content are several short stories, some of which are in poetic form. Enjoy.
Published by Page Publishing, Bobby Newman’s engrossing book is an excellent choice for avid poetry readers.
