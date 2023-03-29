Author Mary-ann Coppersmith’s New Book, “The Three Little Lobsters,” is an Engaging Children’s Story Following a Lobsterman as He Encounters a Trio of Special Crustaceans
Recent release “The Three Little Lobsters,” from Page Publishing author Mary-ann Coppersmith, is an entertaining and colorfully illustrated picture book with lilting rhymes and charming characters sure to become a favorite with young readers.
Windham, ME, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Mary-ann Coppersmith, a retired entrepreneur, mother, and grandmother who lives in Windham, Maine with “Captain Bill,” her husband of forty-six years, has completed her new book, “The Three Little Lobsters”: a lighthearted tale drawn from the seafaring experiences of her husband and the curiosity and wonder of her three grandchildren.
The author shares, “I was inspired to write the story of ‘The Three Little Lobsters’ after I experienced the curiosity and fascination that these rare crustaceans sparked around the world! My grandchildren are what finally motivated me to follow my dream of publishing this book! I hope this story will be a favorite of many, young and old, as you follow Captain Bill’s adventures of finding this trio!”
Published by Page Publishing, Mary-ann Coppersmith’s engrossing book is a delightful addition to any children’s library.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase “The Three Little Lobsters” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing understands that authors should be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
