Author Nitki's Dad’s New Book, "Dear Molly," is a Heartfelt Reflection of the Inspiration Felt by the Author After One Specific Singer's Performer Roused His Very Soul
Recent release “Dear Molly,” from Page Publishing author Nitki's Dad, reveals how the author was so moved by a performance from Swedish singer Molly Sandén, which led to his writing her a letter about the ways in which her beauty and talent impacted him. From there, Nitki's Dad explores the ways in which inspiration can come from any place, often unannounced, to inspire one's path forward.
New York, NY, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Nitki's Dad, a prolific author, has completed his new book, “Dear Molly”: a gripping collection of moments from the author’s life that provided him the inspiration to persevere through life’s most difficult challenges, including a life-changing performance that he witnessed from Swedish pop star Molly Sandén.
Growing up in a large family in northwest Ohio, Nitki’s Dad was active in all types of sports and a friend to all he met. In his teen years, he was aware of a spiritual path he would discover decades later. A veteran of the US marines, his spiritual growth took off with a set of principles and values beyond reproach, which would strengthen his foundation, and see him through a few dark times, including some that were long after he no longer wore the uniform. Recognizing that life is not a spectator sport, Nitki’s Dad strives to live, not merely exist, and to not compare his path to others.
Nitki’s Dad shares, “It’s the inspiration that empowers us and the understanding that it can come from anyone, anywhere, and at any time and it may move us in ways that once seemed unimaginable. The universe controls the timing, no matter how impatient we may be; and all we can do is follow the path, listen, look, and feel our way through as the veil is lifted, bringing the picture into focus.
“When I first saw the YouTube video of ‘Húsavík’ (‘My Hometown’), Molly’s energy and physical beauty hit me like a lightning bolt. I would feel a connection to her songs; but her powerful voice reached deep within, reminding me that life was to be lived, not merely existed. The smile in her eyes reminded me of the radiant beauty and majesty of the northern lights; her performance at the Oscars preshow sealed it for me. I felt the full force of that lightning strike. I sensed her strong internal strength watching the interview she gave about her story, admiring it even though I don’t understand the Swedish language. I was captivated by it all, but there was more.
“Don’t dismiss a gift because the packaging isn’t what you think it should be. Open your eyes, heart, mind, and soul, nurturing them all. Focus on the next step and motivate yourself to move in your heart’s direction, find it, reach for it, embrace it, and share it with others to spread a little light like ripples in a pond. I do not know your name yet, but I am making this affirmation long before we ever meet or recognize each other’s light and energy. I want the reason to be for a season and for that season to last beyond our lifetime, and I hope you will feel the same.”
Published by Page Publishing, Nitki's Dad’s enlightening tale, as well as the author’s previous publications, share experiences and lessons learned that he hopes will provide readers with the strength, courage, and resolve to rise like a phoenix in pursuit of living their best life.
Readers who wish to experience this engaging work can purchase "Dear Molly" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
