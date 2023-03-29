Author Nitki's Dad’s New Book, "Dear Molly," is a Heartfelt Reflection of the Inspiration Felt by the Author After One Specific Singer's Performer Roused His Very Soul

Recent release “Dear Molly,” from Page Publishing author Nitki's Dad, reveals how the author was so moved by a performance from Swedish singer Molly Sandén, which led to his writing her a letter about the ways in which her beauty and talent impacted him. From there, Nitki's Dad explores the ways in which inspiration can come from any place, often unannounced, to inspire one's path forward.