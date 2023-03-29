Steve Zimick’s New Book, "New Friends: A Mr. Mau Adventure," is a Wholesome Children’s Tale About a Sociable Tabby Cat Making the Acquaintance of His New Neighbors

Recent release “New Friends: A Mr. Mau Adventure,” from Page Publishing author Steve Zimick, is the sweet story of a cat named Mr. Mau who becomes buddies with the critters that live around the house he just moved into. As he makes more pals, he also learns a thing or two about the environment of his new town.