Steve Zimick’s New Book, "New Friends: A Mr. Mau Adventure," is a Wholesome Children’s Tale About a Sociable Tabby Cat Making the Acquaintance of His New Neighbors
Recent release “New Friends: A Mr. Mau Adventure,” from Page Publishing author Steve Zimick, is the sweet story of a cat named Mr. Mau who becomes buddies with the critters that live around the house he just moved into. As he makes more pals, he also learns a thing or two about the environment of his new town.
Ringle, WI, March 29, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Steve Zimick, a devoted grandfather and lover of life, has completed his new book, “New Friends: A Mr. Mau Adventure”: a fun and charming children’s book about the importance of friendship.
“My loving mackerel tabby cat, Mr. Mau, and I have just moved to Wisconsin!” says Zimick. “Now living in this beautiful countryside at our new home, this first adventure in the state of Wisconsin in the town of Ringle, we enjoy Mr. Mau in a whimsical search for new friends, coming across some interesting birds, animals, and creatures of the area to make new friends!”
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Zimick’s delightful tale follows a kind kitty named Mr. Mau as he gets settled in a new town. Having recently relocated from Oregon to Wisconsin with his buddy Steve, Mr. Mau is eager to introduce himself to his neighbors. He takes off into the beautiful nature surrounding his house and comes across several friendly creatures along the way.
Mr. Mau quickly befriends an owl, butterfly, and ladybug before finding himself in unfamiliar terrain. A helpful frog introduces himself as the prince of the marshy land. After learning about the wetlands of Ringle from an amiable dragonfly, Mr. Mau discovers several more welcoming critters, including a red robin, the state bird of Wisconsin. Mr. Mau is having so much fun, but he has to make sure he heads back home before Steve calls him in for lunch!
Readers who wish to experience this cheerful work can purchase “New Friends: A Mr. Mau Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
“My loving mackerel tabby cat, Mr. Mau, and I have just moved to Wisconsin!” says Zimick. “Now living in this beautiful countryside at our new home, this first adventure in the state of Wisconsin in the town of Ringle, we enjoy Mr. Mau in a whimsical search for new friends, coming across some interesting birds, animals, and creatures of the area to make new friends!”
Published by Page Publishing, Steve Zimick’s delightful tale follows a kind kitty named Mr. Mau as he gets settled in a new town. Having recently relocated from Oregon to Wisconsin with his buddy Steve, Mr. Mau is eager to introduce himself to his neighbors. He takes off into the beautiful nature surrounding his house and comes across several friendly creatures along the way.
Mr. Mau quickly befriends an owl, butterfly, and ladybug before finding himself in unfamiliar terrain. A helpful frog introduces himself as the prince of the marshy land. After learning about the wetlands of Ringle from an amiable dragonfly, Mr. Mau discovers several more welcoming critters, including a red robin, the state bird of Wisconsin. Mr. Mau is having so much fun, but he has to make sure he heads back home before Steve calls him in for lunch!
Readers who wish to experience this cheerful work can purchase “New Friends: A Mr. Mau Adventure” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
Contact
Page Publishing Media DepartmentContact
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
1-866-315-2708
www.pagepublishing.com
Categories