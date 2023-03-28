Paperwork Consulting Extends Services to California and Wisconsin
Coronado, CA, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Due to the demanding regulations governed by Davis-Bacon, Section 3, and prevailing wages, Paperwork Consulting has extended its services to multiple military bases in California and Wisconsin. This has expanded the company’s clientele regarding infrastructure for multifamily buildings to now include U.S. military barracks.
Paperwork Consulting specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD), city, and state compliance paperwork. The firm collaborates with developers, general contractors, subcontractors, and government entities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting adheres to the requirements set by the Davis-Bacon Labor Standards, DBRA, WBE/MBE/SBE certifications and goals, audits, Section 3 compliance and reporting, certified payroll review, B2G software, and POP paperwork.
About Paperwork Consulting
Paperwork Consulting was established in 2010 as a full-service company that specializes in Housing and Urban Development (HUD) entitlement city, county, and state paperwork compliance. Paperwork Consulting is a woman-owned, Section 3 certified company in Harris County, Texas and is also a certified Historically Underutilized Business (HUB) in the State of Texas that offers Spanish language support. The company acts as a liaison between general contractors, subcontractors, developers, and federal municipalities to ensure compliance and timely receipt of draws. Paperwork Consulting’s expertise is in federal labor laws and this allows the company to operate and perform on clients’ behalf to ensure projects remain within the guidelines set by both federal and state governments. Paperwork Consulting's experience and highly qualified labor compliance consultants understand the complexity surrounding the regulations governed by Davis-Bacon and the prevailing wages. Paperwork Consulting is centered in Texas, however, the company has national reach throughout the United States, including the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company closely monitors updates regarding regulations and maintains a close working relationship with the Department of Labor (DOL), General Land Office (GLO), and Housing and Urban Development (HUD) in order to best serve its clients. For more information about Paperwork Consulting, visit www.paperworkconsulting.com.
