Rewardoo Introduces Blog Feature for Creators
The new feature enables content creators on the platform to enrich their promotional websites with a customized blog.
Los Angeles, CA, April 05, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Rewardoo, an innovative SaaS platform designed to amplify creator's earning power, has announced the launch of its new blog feature. The feature is now available to all content creators on the platform and allows them to publish blog posts that seamlessly integrate with their promotional campaign websites.
This feature launch is designed to provide creators with a new way to personalize their promotional sites, giving them the opportunity to offer a more informative resource that would benefit their followers and potential customers. Creators can easily create a blog post and publish as often as they want. They can choose to share their stories, experiences, reviews, announcements, and insights to an even wider audience through their blogs.
"We value creator feedback and prioritize the unique needs of the Rewardoo creator community. In response to user requests, we have implemented a new feature that allows for better customization," said Miji Sarwono, Head of Rewardoo. “Our goal is to provide creators with the tools and resources they need to succeed and we believe this is another step in that direction.”
Creators who have signed up for Rewardoo can build a promotional page with three simple steps and start promoting their preferred offers and products right away. Each promotional campaign website gets its own custom URL. Using the platform's bookmarking button, Linkedoo, they can link products directly from over 17,000 brand sites.
Within the platform, creators can earn a commission for every successful referral through their affiliate links. Rewardoo uses proprietary data intelligence along with the support of a professional editorial team to ensure that products and offers on promotional campaign sites are always up-to-date.
“Quality content is essential to successful marketing. By giving creators the space to showcase their creativity and authenticity, they have full control of their content and increase their potential to draw the attention of more customers,” Sarwono adds. “We can’t wait to see how our creators will maximize the new blog feature."
For more information about Rewardoo and its new blog feature, visit www.rewardoo.com.
About Rewardoo
Rewardoo is a platform built to amplify creator’s earning power. Founded in 2021, the global team consists of experts with years of experience in growing brands and partnerships.
Designed and developed to provide creators with an easy-to-use and powerful monetization tool to run their digital business, Rewardoo allows creators to connect audiences directly to all their promotional campaign content in one place.
For more information, visit www.rewardoo.com.
