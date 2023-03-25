Pine Tree Hill: the Luxurious New Launch Condominium in Clementi, Singapore Surrounded by Amenities
Singapore Land and UOL Group have announced the launch of Pine Tree Hill, a new luxury condominium in the Ulu Pandan area of District 21, Singapore.
Singapore, Singapore, March 25, 2023 --(PR.com)-- A joint venture between Singapore Land and UOL Group is proud to introduce Pine Tree Hill, a new launch condominium located at Pine Grove in the Ulu Pandan vicinity of District 21 in Singapore. With a site area of over 22,000 square meters and a lease of 99 years, Pine Tree Hill will offer approximately 520 units upon completion.
Pine Tree Hill offers its residents a peaceful and tranquil environment in a quiet residential area close to natural greenery. The site is also conveniently near Sunset Way, known for its eateries and cafes. Pine Tree Hill is easily accessible via a wide selection of bus stops and bus services, which can take residents to places such as Bukit Batok and Clementi Central. For drivers, it is just a 10-minute drive to Clementi Mall, Grantral Mall @ Clementi and Clementi Avenue 2 Market and Food Centre for all their daily essentials and retail needs. The development is also close to Clementi, a popular neighborhood for families with children due to its wide variety of popular schools nearby.
Residents of Pine Tree Hill will enjoy a wide range of facilities, including a swimming pool, fitness center, security services, elevators, clubhouse, sports courts, work area, game room, children's playroom, private screening room, outdoor dining area, and barbecue pits, gardens, jogging area, yoga and Pilates greens, car park, and security and surveillance.
Pine Tree Hill offers 1 to 4-bedroom apartments and penthouses, with floor plans and layouts designed to suit the needs of a wide range of residents. With its exceptional location, a wide range of facilities, and high-quality finishes, Pine Tree Hill is the perfect choice for anyone looking for a premium living experience in Singapore. So don't miss out on this opportunity to own your dream home in Pine Tree Hill. For more information, visit the Pine Tree Hill website today.
Jane Tan
+65 65898339
https://pine-treehill.sg/
https://pine-treehill.sg/
