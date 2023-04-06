Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories Hosts “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” During Arizona Route 66 Bike Week
Thunder-Rode BikeFest 2023 boasts 3 Days of Bikes, Beauties, and Bands. April 28th, 29th, and 30th at World Famous Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories in Kingman, AZ on Historic Route 66. Free admittance to all attendees.
Kingman, AZ, April 06, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories will be hosting “Thunder-Rode BikeFest” from April 28th-30th, 2023 at 102 E. Beale Street, Kingman, Arizona. Thunder-Rode BikeFest will feature three days of a motorcycle swap meet, Miss Thunder-Rode contest, and live music. Free admittance for the entire weekend to all guests.
The fun-filled three day event kicks off Friday morning at 9:00 a.m. The daily schedule for visitors to Thunder-Rode BikeFest is Friday, April 28th 9am – 9pm. Saturday, April 29th 9am – 9pm. Sunday, April 30th 9am – 6pm. Swap Meet closes at 6pm on all three days. Live music can be enjoyed from 5pm – 8pm on Friday and Saturday as well as throughout the day on Sunday.
Food vendors will be available to all attendees throughout the three day event. Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories is also within walking distance to several delectable restaurants in the downtown Kingman area. Free ice and water, clean restrooms, and an air-conditioned shop to cool off inside will also be available to all attendees.
40 Swap Meet Vendors will have tables set up for shoppers to browse local, handmade, and motorcycle related items. This is a unique shopping experience for the motorcycle enthusiast. Vendors interested in selling their goods at Thunder-Rode BikeFest can contact Jack Alexander at 928-542-6059. Vendor expense is $10 per table for a 10x10 spot without electricity for all three days or $15 per table for a 10x10 spot with electricity for all three days.
Thunder-Rode Motorcycle Accessories will crown Miss Thunder-Rode during Thunder-Rode BikeFest. Miss Thunder-Rode will adorn the cover of the 2024 Thunder-Rode Bike Calendar. She will also serve as a representative of Thunder-Rode during events and promotions throughout the year. Miss Thunder-Rode will receive free biker related gifts on a monthly basis during her reign. The Miss Thunder-Rode Semi-Finals will be held Saturday, April 29th at 3pm. The Finals and crowning of Miss Thunder-Rode will be held Sunday, April 30th at 2pm. To participate in the Miss Thunder-Rode search, ladies should contact Sherry at 928-377-3608.
Thunder-Rode BikeFest is centrally located in Kingman, AZ along the Heart of Route 66. Those participating in Route 66 Bike Week will find Thunder-Rode BikeFest easily, right off the I-40 onto Beale Street, less than ½ mile from the I-40 exit in historic downtown Kingman, Arizona. Kingman, Arizona is short riding distance from many scenic towns and attractions, including, but not limited to: Cool Springs (20 mi), Parker Dam (84 mi), Las Vegas (107 mi), Chloride (23 mi), Skywalk at Grand Canyon West (72 mi), Hackberry (29 mi), Peach Springs (51 mi), Grand Canyon Caverns (63 mi), Seligman (73 mi). Thunder-Rode BikeFest is also in close proximity to other motorcycle happenings in Northwest Arizona during Route 66 Bike Week: Oatman on the Arizona Sidewinder (28 mi), Saddlesore Ranch in Golden Valley (16 mi), Mohave Valley Raceway (49 mi), and the Bullhead River Run (34 mi).
For details and information regarding Thunder-Rode BikeFest, visit thunderrodebikefest.com.
Jack Alexander
928-377-3608
thunderrodebikefest.com
