Declines in Consumer Confidence Not Matching Overall Home Improvement Sentiment Among Contractors

The Q1 2023 Farnsworth Contractor Index is available. Based on findings in the report, overall sentiment of Pros in their business outlook remains strong. Project backlogs remain around 8 weeks for contractors and only exterior contractors reported a decrease in their backlog volume - which matches historical year-over-year seasonality dips for exterior pros. Pros are rating confidence in their ability to get new business in the next 6 months at 83 out of 100.