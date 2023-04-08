Mark Acetelli: Surface of a Dream

Artplex Gallery is thrilled to present Mark Acetelli: Surface of a Dream, a solo exhibition showcasing the works of Detroit-born artist Mark Acetelli. His multifaceted artistry has been influenced by his upbringing in an artistic household, where he was encouraged to explore various forms of creative expression. Acetelli's works are an amalgamation of introspection and the complexities of love, loss, birth, and transformation, evoking a feeling that resonates with viewers.