Online Sporting Dog Supply Retailer Launches New Product Offering Expanding Its Offering to Sportsman with the Cuddeback and Cuddelink Systems
The CuddeLink is a wireless mesh network that allows remote cameras to communicate with each other. It is not cell service or Wi-Fi. With CuddeLink, images can be transmitted from remote cameras to a home image collection camera.
Woodstock, IL, March 26, 2023 --(PR.com)-- HuntEmUp.com, “The World Wide Sporting Dog Superstore,” has introduced a new state of the art website that caters to the needs of the Sporting Dog Enthusiast as well as the Waterfowl Sportsman. HuntEmUp.com has been in business since 2004 and 2024 will recognize their 20 year Anniversary.
As part of this milestone they have several things planned for this upcoming year. First, is the launch of several giveaways planned for their Social Media accounts and the addition of several new exciting product lines.
The newest line of product come from Cuddeback and CuddeLink. What is Cuddeback Cuddelink System? The CuddeLink is a wireless mesh network that allows remote cameras to communicate with each other. It is not cell service or Wi-Fi. With CuddeLink, images can be transmitted from remote cameras to a home image collection camera. The network can have up to 23 remote cameras, and more can be added as needed. In a dense forest, the typical transmission range for CuddeLink is 1/4 to 1/2 mile. However, in open spaces, the camera-to-camera range can extend to over 1 mile. The transmission range will vary depending on terrain and conditions.
CuddeLink automatically daisy-chains cameras to extend the range to over 4 miles, making it deployable on properties of hundreds to thousands of acres. Best of all, there is no monthly fee to collect images on the home camera. Both the Cuddeback and Cuddelink systems can also be used to monitor property and use as a security type system. Cuddeback systems work on either AT&T or Verizon networks.
Recently, due to their continued growth they have added office and shipping personnel to continue to provide customers with the exceptional service that you have come to know from HuntEmUp.com.
HuntEmUp.com is a 100% US based company.
HuntEmUp.com’s philosophy is that there is too much competition, not to do things better than everyone else.
Joe Scarpy
708-341-2576
www.HuntEmUp.com
