Loveforce International Releases “The Spirit”
On Friday, March 31, Loveforce International Will release a new Digital Music Single by inRchild entitled "The Spirit." The song is about the struggle to remain spiritual in the midst of the struggle to survive.
Santa Clarita, CA, March 28, 2023 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, March 31, Loveforce International will release a new Digital Music Single. The new Digital Music Single will be entitled “The Spirit.” The song is by Loveforce International Recording Artists inRchild.
The New Digital Music Single by inRchild is entitled “The Spirit.” Musically the song is in the Soft Rock genre. The rhythm is upbeat. Lyrically, the song talks about the struggle to maintain spirituality in the hustle and bustle of trying to make ends meet. It also talks about the frustration the protagonist has with meeting goals he has for himself.
“The new Digital Music Single by inRchild we are releasing this week is a powerful testament to the frustrations a lot of ordinary people face in this world. We believe that a lot of people in a lot of different nations will be able to relate to it,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas.
“The Spirit” by inRchild will be released to many of the main streaming platforms including: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, Tik Tok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, Qobuz, and Flo.
For More Information Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
