YourPawsandMine.com Launches Their Brand Website as the Predominant Place to Shop for Cats and Dogs
The ecommerce business Your Paws and Mine opens to offer the best cat products & dog products to loving pet parents. YourPawsandMine.com will be focusing on supplying what pet parents are looking for and to donate a portion of proceeds to pet shelters.
La Verne, CA, April 11, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Your Paws and Mine reveal today their new website for cat parents and dog parents. The custom designed site, YourPawsandMine.com, will be exclusively providing a large selection of the best quality cat products and dog products, including made in the USA pet products.
With the launch of YourPawsandMine.com comes a user-friendly site design as well as a great selection of quality cat toys, dog toys, cat scratchers, and more. This includes a unique category of cat clothes that will offer everything from cat shirts, cat dresses, and cat hoodies, to cat bandanas and cat neck ties. Cat parents will find one of the largest collections of cat clothing available. YourPawsandMine.com also sets a low flat rate shipping fee and free shipping on orders over $100.00.
Your Paws and Mine aims to position itself to be cat and dog parents' go-to destination to make their cats and dogs happy. Pet parents can look forward to finding lots of products and their purchases will be helping pets in need.
"It is an exciting time when adding new products to the site, as we want to make cats, dogs, and their parents happy," said Salina Bhimani, Owner of Your Paws and Mine. "Taking a portion of our proceeds and donating it to hard working pet shelters is very rewarding."
"If pet parents can't find what they are looking for or if they have questions we are just an email away to help them," Bhimani added.
YourPawsandMine.com continues to work hard on finding what will make both cats and dogs happy and looks forward to getting to know their customers and their pets.
About Your Paws and Mine
Your Paws and Mine is owned and operated by a small pet family who're all about helping pet parents to enjoy their pet(s) and make them happy. They look forward to providing a large selection of great pet products along with recommendations and advice through their site and blogs. From both cat and dog clothes to toys to spoil your pets with, they hope they can provide pet parents the best products they have to offer. They started YourPawsandMine.com with the hope that they can make a difference with their donations to pet shelters. Pet parents can find them at the following social websites, https://facebook.com/yourpawsandmine, https://twitter.com/yourpawsandmine, https://instagram.com/yourpawsandmine, and https://pinterest.com/yourpawsandmine.com.
For more information, visit https://www.yourpawsandmine.com or email shop@yourpawsandmine.com.
Contact
Your Paws and MineContact
Salina Bhimani
706-563-6865
https://www.yourpawsandmine.com
