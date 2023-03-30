Author Juliet Hawkins’ New Book, "Toilet Training Your Child with Special Needs," Explores How to Change a Daunting Task in Child Rearing Into a Manageable Task
Recent release “Toilet Training Your Child with Special Needs: A Guide for Parents,” from Page Publishing author Juliet Hawkins, is an insightful collection of tips and advice to help parents and guardians who have undertaken the task of toilet training their children, specifically for children with special needs who require a different approach tailored to each individual child.
Rockaway Park, NY, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Juliet Hawkins has completed her new book, “Toilet Training Your Child with Special Needs: A Guide for Parents”: a helpful tool for those who may be struggling with toilet training their children, helping to ease the tension and anxiety the process can often incur.
With a master’s degree in psychology, Juliet Hawkins is a licensed mental health counselor with over thirty-five years of experience working with parents of children with special needs. She has presented at conferences across the country and has conducted workshops for parents and for professionals. Among her specialties are toilet training plans, behavior plans, social stories, and stress management for parents and for individuals with special needs.
“Toilet training a child with special needs can be difficult,” writes Hawkins. “If you are finding the process challenging, you are not alone. Whether your child is a toddler, a teenager, or an adult, this book is meant to address your challenges. The solutions offered are presented in easy-to-understand language. This provides you with a step-by-step guide to make the process manageable. Becoming toilet trained is an important developmental milestone. It can open many doors for you and your child. The vast majority of individuals with special needs can be toilet trained. This is regardless of your child’s diagnosis or whether or not he is verbal. No matter where you are on this journey, whether you are just beginning, or whether you have started and are stuck, it is my goal to support you and set you and your child up for success.”
Published by Page Publishing, Juliet Hawkins’ enlightening book provides the necessary tips and tricks for parents and guardians to accomplish their goal of toilet training, no matter what needs their children may have. Drawing on her years of professional experience, Hawkins aims to make what could be a very difficult process as easy and stress-free as possible for all involved.
Readers who wish to experience this educational work can purchase “Toilet Training Your Child with Special Needs: A Guide for Parents” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
