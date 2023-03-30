Sarah Schulz’s New Book, "Found: One Dangerous Psychopath...and More...," is the Titillating Story of a Nice-Guy Billionaire Who Finds Love in Perilous Places
Recent release “Found: One Dangerous Psychopath...and More...,” from Page Publishing author Sarah Schulz, is the captivating tale of a wealthy man who goes looking for trouble and discovers so much more. On the hunt for a con man, Gregory finds a beautiful, yet troubled, woman named Angeline who he becomes determined to help.
Chippewa Falls, WI, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Sarah Schulz, a small-town author who can frequently be found doing endless upkeep to her Victorian home or tending flower beds, has completed her new book, “Found: One Dangerous Psychopath...and More...”: a riveting and arousing novel filled with intrigue, wealth, and danger.
“Gregory rather liked his job as the owner and operator of his prestigious model and talent agency,” writes Schulz. “He was able to help people realize their dreams. It provided him with a very lucrative income, and it afforded him the ability to go anywhere and talk to anyone. Not only could he move easily in any circle, but he was also actually sought after… It wouldn’t be unusual to find him in the hot spots all over the world: Cannes for the film festival or Milan for fashion week, Hollywood for the Emmys, and of course, New York for the Met Gala. He was an invited guest at weddings of royalty all over the world.
“He was also found in almost any small town in the nation. He ate meals at truck stops and out-of-the-way diners. He wandered through shopping malls and sat through school plays and concerts. Gregory was constantly actively searching for the next hot look, sound, act, whatever, and he hung around lots of different places and talked to lots of different people to find it.”
Published by Page Publishing, Sarah Schulz’s gripping tale tells the story of Gregory, a philanthropic billionaire determined to help those in need. When he is tasked with using his wealth of resources to track down a con man from decades past, Gregory can’t say no. He’s never been able to shake the feeling that the con is still out there, and he knows the threat he poses.
While searching for the con man, Gregory ends up discovering so much more. He finds Angeline, a mysterious woman whom the billionaire has decided to make his next endeavor. Gregory becomes fixated on helping Angeline find herself, but along the way, he loses his heart. Is he really the “nice guy” he’s considered himself to be all along, or will the flames of desire change him?
Readers who wish to experience this steamy work can purchase “Found: One Dangerous Psychopath...and More...” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
