Author Anna Casamento Arrigo’s New Book, "Petals," is a Heartfelt Collection of Poems and Songs That Explore the Author's Observations on Life and What She Has Overcome
Recent release “Petals,” from Page Publishing author Anna Casamento Arrigo, is a deeply emotional collection of poems reflecting upon the author's journey through all that life has challenged her with, including a stroke. Using her writings as a creative outlet to aid in her recovery, Arrigo hopes to share her knowledge with readers to encourage them through all of life’s difficulties.
Lanoka Harbor, NJ, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Anna Casamento Arrigo, who has spent many years teaching inner city students and inspiring them to better themselves, has completed her new book, “Petals”: a powerful assortment of poems and songs that explore the struggles and challenges faced by the author in her life, and the importance of never giving up in the face of adversity.
Born in Sorrentini, Sicily, Anna Casamento Arrigo came to America with her family to settle in New Jersey many years ago. After suffering from a life-altering stroke, Arigo discovered writing to be the greatest therapy of all when she turned to creating poetry to express her innermost thoughts and fears and desires. Music also provided inspiration, and after combining aspects of music, prose, and classical literature, she devised her own style of writing, something intensely personal, almost visionary. Not wanting to be tied to one specific genre, Arrigo has penned numerous books including her memoir, a romance novel, several collections of poetry, as well as several children’s books. She continues to work towards her recovery and strives to gain what has been lost through her writings.
Arrigo shares, “‘Petals’ is, in essence, learning how to walk when you, on some days, are forced to crawl. Moreover, it’s about defining and redefining the self, and, ultimately, learning some new recipes for those proverbial lemons!”
Published by Page Publishing, Anna Casamento Arrigo’s stirring tale showcases the author’s love of life and all that we can achieve, and that the best part of oneself is being true to who one truly is. Inspired by her desire to impart the knowledge she has attained in her life, Arrigo hopes to inspire others to continue to forge ahead despite the challenges life might throw in one’s path, and to never give up one’s hope for the future.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “Petals” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
