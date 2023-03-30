Author Anna Casamento Arrigo’s New Book, "Petals," is a Heartfelt Collection of Poems and Songs That Explore the Author's Observations on Life and What She Has Overcome

Recent release “Petals,” from Page Publishing author Anna Casamento Arrigo, is a deeply emotional collection of poems reflecting upon the author's journey through all that life has challenged her with, including a stroke. Using her writings as a creative outlet to aid in her recovery, Arrigo hopes to share her knowledge with readers to encourage them through all of life’s difficulties.