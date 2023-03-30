Author Frederick Alexander’s New Book, "Adventures of Scar and Floyd Book 2: Dawn of the Akunin," is the Riveting Continuation of This Immersive Fantasy Series
Recent release “Adventures of Scar and Floyd Book 2: Dawn of the Akunin,” from Page Publishing author Frederick Alexander, invites readers to journey deeper into the vast era, meeting new friends and more powerful beings than before.
Williamsburg, VA, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Frederick Alexander, who is faith-based and of a Christian background, has completed his new book, “Adventures of Scar and Floyd Book 2: Dawn of the Akunin”: an enthralling fantasy novel that allows readers to discover whether light can overcome the darkness of the war-raged planet of Vospheron.
Alexander writes, “If you believe that things will go differently for our heroes this time, you’re wrong. I did warn you of the malice. Things will only get worse for the people and other inhabitants of the planet Vospheron. I must say, they are very convincing. Did you finally choose a side, or do you still need time, waiting for this to all be over like some bad dream? Don’t be like the pawns. Choose wisely, but the glory of the dark lord will reign forever. ‘All hail Montorious!’”
Published by Page Publishing, Frederick Alexander’s spellbinding tale continues this immersive adventure.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase “Adventures of Scar and Floyd Book 2: Dawn of the Akunin” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Page Publishing at 866-315-2708.
About Page Publishing:
Page Publishing is a traditional, full-service publishing house that handles all the intricacies involved in publishing its authors’ books, including distribution in the world’s largest retail outlets and royalty generation. Page Publishing knows that authors need to be free to create, not mired in logistics like eBook conversion, establishing wholesale accounts, insurance, shipping, taxes, and so on. Page’s accomplished writers and publishing professionals allow authors to leave behind these complex and time-consuming issues and focus on their passion: writing and creating. Learn more at www.pagepublishing.com.
