Author Hubert Nett’s Book "Rob the Raccoon and Friends" is an Adorable Story of a Kind Raccoon Who Shares a Vital Message About the Importance of Protecting the Wetlands
Recent release “Rob the Raccoon and Friends,” from Covenant Books author Hubert Nett, follows a raccoon who invites readers to take a journey with him to explore the Sheboygan Marsh, in its natural beauty and importance to people living in the area. Through his journey, Rob reveals why people must work to preserve wetlands or risk the consequences of losing their impact on humanity's water supply.
Cedar Grove, WI, March 30, 2023 --(PR.com)-- Hubert Nett, a high school biology teacher with a master’s degree in environmental education, has completed his new book, “Rob the Raccoon and Friends”: a charming tale that centers around a raccoon who introduces readers to why wetlands are so vital for mankind’s existence, and what one can do to help preserve them.
Author Hubert Nett, who retired after thirty-three years in the classroom, has always had a special interest in nature and the environment, and continues to share his passion with his family and others. Hubert has been recognized several times for his efforts to conserve and preserve our natural heritage and, for decades, has been a crusader for the preservation and restoration of wetlands for the significant impact they have on water quality and man’s survival.
“The Sheboygan Marsh is the largest managed wetlands complex in the Lake Michigan and Lake Superior watersheds of Wisconsin,” writes Nett. “Rob the raccoon acquaints the reader with some of the plants and animals that live in this marsh. A marsh is one of several types of wetlands. After being introduced to the reader, these wetland friends reveal their interdependency on one another. The story is very informative, revealing interesting facts about the lives of Rob’s friends.”
“Finally, Rob introduces the reader to a friend that is the most influential to the marsh ecosystem, YOU, the reader. The only thing in nature that is constant is change. Rob explains how our society can significantly influence the changes that will occur as the marsh evolves into a grassy meadow.”
“Rob ends the story by telling how Ducks Unlimited and other agencies are constantly striving to conserve and restore wetlands. Those same wetlands are not only important to the survival of the residents of the wetland but also play an important role in man’s survival.”
Published by Covenant Books of Murrells Inlet, South Carolina, Hubert Nett’s new book is inspired by the author’s desire to educate young readers on the wonders of nature and the importance of preserving and protecting different types of ecosystems that humanity and animals alike rely on. With vibrant artwork by illustrator Julia Tipple to help bring Nett’s tale to life, readers of all ages are sure to have their imaginations captured by “Rob the Raccoon and Friends” and want to revisit it over and over again.
Readers can purchase “Rob the Raccoon and Friends” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes store, Amazon or Barnes and Noble.
Covenant Books is an international Christian owned and operated publishing house based in Murrells Inlet, South Carolina. Covenant Books specializes in all genres of work which appeal to the Christian market. For additional information or media inquiries, contact Covenant Books at 843-507-8373.
