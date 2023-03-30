Author Hubert Nett’s Book "Rob the Raccoon and Friends" is an Adorable Story of a Kind Raccoon Who Shares a Vital Message About the Importance of Protecting the Wetlands

Recent release “Rob the Raccoon and Friends,” from Covenant Books author Hubert Nett, follows a raccoon who invites readers to take a journey with him to explore the Sheboygan Marsh, in its natural beauty and importance to people living in the area. Through his journey, Rob reveals why people must work to preserve wetlands or risk the consequences of losing their impact on humanity's water supply.